Indore: Dark complexion a boon, not bane

Indore: Wheatish or dark complexion is not a bane but a boon for the Indian people as it reduces the chances of skin cancer among them, said experts on the first day of the three-day national conference of Pigmentary Disorders Society of India ‘Pigmentarycon-2017’, on Friday.

President of the society, Dr Rashmi Sarkar said that “The market of fairness creams in our country is growing big only due to the craze among people to get fair skin. Using creams with steroids without any prescription from the doctors can lead people to trouble and can increase the skin problems instead of providing relief to them.”

Pigmentary Disorders Society of India has already dashed off a letter to the government to take action against the manufacturers of such creams and also, make stern law for preventing sell of these creams without prescription. A programme will also be organised by the society to spread awareness among people.

Various sessions on dark circles, white spots and other problems were organised in which North Korea’s Dr Moon performed some procedures to train and share knowledge with the doctors and PG students. Organising secretary Dr Narendra Gokhale said, “Aim of organising the event is to share the knowledge among experts about the researches on getting fair skin. More than 500 experts from across the globe are participating in the conference.