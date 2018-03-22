Indore: Dancing down the journey called life

Indore: Receiving Inspiring Women award for social contribution, fitness expert Aarti Maheshwari motivated women to take up all the challenges that come across life and follow their dreams. Apart from this recognition, she has received various other awards conferred by different communities including Maheshwari and Agrawal samaj during the week.

Talking about her inspiration, Aarti said, “Life is about taking chances, when I chose to learn zumba over quitting my job in Nashik, it was a chance that I took which led me to where I am today.” She explained that following our heart with determination to achieve our goals results in success.

“When I began learning zumba, it challenged and thrilled me,” Aarti said. In 2015, she moved to Indore and decided to make the challenge her life. “I wanted to do something that made me happy, because money has been my objective,” Aarti said.

Talking about how she became a social contributor, Aarti said, “When one comes across right kind of people and has exposure to needs of society then social work comes naturally.” She talked about friends in Indore.

“My friend worked for society selflessly, he inspired me to take a look around and being someone who loved exposure and experience, I went around and saw people who really needed help,” Aarti said. She met people who were suffering from various problems because of obesity and others who were malnourished.

“While my friend still works for malnourished people and helps them in countering basic problems of earning livelihood, I help them and concentrate on activating people to live well,” Aarti said. She elaborated that people often give up on life when their life becomes limited due to various reasons. “One of the major reasons that causes a person to feel sick even on a good day.”