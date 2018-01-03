Indore: Crucial GST Law Review Committee Meeting begins

Indore: The crucial fourth meeting of the GST Law Review Committee, started at hotel Radisson Blu on Tuesday. But strangely, people, who framed the GST Law, were not included in the committee. The closed-door and highly confidential threeday-long meeting is being attended by all the members of the committee including senior officials of the GST Council, five SGST commissioners of five states– Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Punjab, and a member of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

Following the meeting, the committee will send its report to the GST Council on Thursday evening, which will be further presented in a meeting of group of ministers (GoM) in New Delhi on January 18. SGST commissioner of state, Raghvendra Singh will represent the state in the most confidential meeting, organised to brainstorm the pros and cons of the recommendations made by group of state finance ministers towards making new and amending existing provisions of the recently launched indirect tax regime, especially to reduce hassles of compliance.

A high ranking official on condition of anonymity informed that on the first day the members of the committee has already completed discussion, assessment and valuation of almost 50 per cent of the suggestions received and the same exercise on the remaining suggestions will be continued on Wednesday as well. On Thursday, the committee will start writing its report and by the evening it will be e-mailed to GST Council for further

action. In case of any query or doubt the council may ask the committee to explain it further, the officer said.

Sources informed that beside other crucial suggestions, the committee also discussed expanding the limit of Rs 1.5 crore, allowing traders to deposit GST monthly but file returns quarterly. In the backdrop of certain problems being faced by stakeholders since the launch of GST on July 1 this year, GST Council had constituted a group of state finance ministers (GoM) to suggest ways in making the new tax regime friendlier to its stakeholders. Last meeting of the GST Law Review Committee concluded in the New Delhi on December 22.