Indore: Crime round-up: Youth thrashed by 4 persons

Indore: A youth while returning from his night duty was thrashed by four persons over some petty issue near Orbit Mall in Vijay Nagar area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Mohitraj Soni, a resident of Dream City alleged that he was going home with his friend Jitendra, a resident of Scheme-78 after doing their night shift when accused Deepak Wadhwani, a resident of Katju Colony, Dheeraj, Nitin and another unidentified person in a car stopped them. The accused hurled abuse on Jitendra and later thrashed him, following an altercation over some petty issue. The accused attacked the victim with iron rod, metal chain and glass bottles causing severe injuries to his head and nose. As the victim raised alarm, the accused fled the spot after threatening him. The injured youth was rushed to a hospital for treatment. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

In another incident, complainant Sandeep Parihar alleged that accused Timmi Sharma thrashed him following an altercation at Hukumchand Colony in Malharganj area on Saturday. The victim was going to a temple in the vicinity when the accused beat him over some dispute. Police are taking statements of the victim and started investigation into the incident.

Similarly, complainant Farooq alleged that he and his father Gulji Patel were beaten up by five persons following a dispute in Khetadiya village area on Saturday. The victim was working on his field when accused Habib Patel, Irfan Patel, Mohammad Patel, Usman Patel and Sharif started fighting over some petty issue and thrashed Farooq with iron rod and wooden stick causing severe injuries. Later the complainant’s brother tried to intervene but the accused thrashed him as well.

Woman duped of Rs 15K by ATM fraudsters

A woman was duped of Rs 15,000 by some unidentified person on phone in Malviya Nagar area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Shraddha Nibe, a resident of Durga Nagar, alleged that she received a phone call from a person claiming to be a bank officer and asked for her bank account and ATM details. The victim provided the details after which the accused called again to know the OTP received on her phone after which the accused made a payment of Rs 15,000 for online shopping using the victim’s card details. The complainant immediately informed the police about the fraud. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Similarly, complainant Anil Patidar alleged that some unidentified person called him and claimed to be a Bank of India officer in Tillore area on Saturday. The accused demanded account information and ATM PIN after which Rs 18,000 were withdrawn from the account.

Woman dies, brother injured in accident

A woman died and her brother was critically injured when a speeding truck hit them near Ghatabillod bridge on Saturday. According to police, victim Sanjay was going to attend a family function with his cousin Pooja when a speeding truck hit them. The impact was so brutal that Pooja died on the spot while Sanjay suffered critical injuries. The victim was rushed to MY Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case against the truck driver and started investigation.