Indore: Crime Round-Up: Youth injured in acid attack by woman

Indore: A 28-year-old youth was attacked with acid by a woman at Indira Awaas Colony in Gandhi Nagar area on Saturday. According to police, victim Nandalal was attacked by a woman causing severe injuries and was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment. The victim’s relatives alleged that Nandalal went to a shop in front of the accused woman’s house when she asked for his help at her house. The victim knows the family of the accused and so he agreed to help. Later, the woman attacked the victim with acid. However, the woman alleged that the victim attempted to burgle her house and so, she threw acid on him. Police have taken statements of both the parties and are investigating the incidence.

Woman commits suicide

A 24-year-old woman committed suicide by hanging self at her residence under Chandan Nagar police station area on Saturday. The deceased Afreen was found hanging by her family members who rushed her to district hospital but it was too late. The deceased was living with her parents since last six months. Exact cause of death is unknown as no suicide note was recovered from the house. Police are investigating the incident.

Three thefts reported

Thieves broke into a locked house in Krishnadham Colony under Depalpur police station jurisdiction area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Subhash Billore alleged that he and his wife went out for a family function and his son went to his in-laws, when some unidentified person burgled his house. The complainant’s neighbour informed him that the tower room was open after which Subhash returned and informed police. Preliminary investigation revealed that the thieves entered the house by taking tools from neighbour’s under construction house and broke the lock of the tower room on the roof. The thieves locked the main gate of the house from inside and left it locked in hurry. The thieves took away one gold necklace, one gold chain, two gold earrings, pendant, around 1kg silver, Rs 25000 cash and other valuables, the victim claimed. They also left a bag with clothes on roof while running away. Police have registered a case in the incident. In another incident, thieves broke into a locked house in Bhamori area on Saturday. Complainant Anshuman Dubey alleged that he went for some work and on returning found the lock was broken and households were in disarray. The thieves took away silver jewellery, Rs 23000 cash and other valuables, he claimed. Similarly, complainant Suraj Rathore alleged that some unidentified persons stole his laptop and mobile phone from his room in Chitawad area on Saturday.

Woman robbed of purse

A woman was robbed of by an unidentified person on a two-wheeler in Gulmohar Colony under Palasia police station jurisdiction area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Sonal Datta, a resident of Manavta Nagar alleged that an unidentified person robbed of her purse containing Rs 10,000, and a mobile phone and some important documents. The complainant tried to stop the accused but he managed to flee. Police have registered a case in the incident and have started examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.

Petrol pump staffer electrocuted

A 40-year-old man was electrocuted after coming in contact with a high tension live wire in Hatod on Saturday. Condition of the victim was stated to be critical and he is undergoing treatment at hospital. According to police, the victim Devsingh works at petrol pump in the area and was collecting dried wood from a tree when he came in contact with the high tension wire. The foot of the victim got stuck due to heavy electricity load of the wires and even the tree caught fire. Local residents and co-workers managed to remove Devsingh of the tree and called ambulance. He was rushed to MY Hospital with severe burns.

Man burnt in LPG leak

An elderly man received serious burnt after fire erupted due to leakage in cooking gas pipe at his residence in Azad Nagar area on Saturday. The injured Damodar Verma suffered severe burns on his hands and was rushed to MY Hospital. Family members of the victim alleged that the man was cooking food after which he left the hot plate on gas pipe which damaged the pipe and caused gas leak. Later, when Damodar returned to kitchen and started lighting the stove, the fire erupted burning his hands severely.

Youth dies in accident

A youth was killed when an unidentified speeding vehicle hit him under Simrol police station jurisdiction area on Saturday. According to police, the deceased Rajendra, a resident of Datoda, was returning home on foot after work when an unidentified person hit him causing severe injuries. Family members found Rajendra in injured state and rushed him to MY Hospital for treatment but it was too late.

Elderly man found dead

An unidentified elderly man was found unconscious at Madhumilan Square on late Saturday night. The man was rushed to MY Hospital by local residents and after preliminary investigation the doctors declared him dead. Police are trying to identify the deceased and find his family members to hand over the body.

Courier man looted

Delivery man of a courier company, complainant Suraj Parmar alleged that he was on duty and delivering parcels to the recipients when some unidentified person stole his delivery bag in Chandra Nagar area on Saturday. The thief took away 14 parcels and a POS machine, claimed the delivery man.