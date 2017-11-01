Indore: Crime Round-Up: Youth held for molesting 2-year-old girl

Indore: A 30-year-old youth was arrested by police for allegedly molesting a two-year-old girl under Sanwer police station area on Monday. Police said according to the victim’s father the accused Chandan, a resident of Keshripura village, had lured the girl with chocolate to a secluded place outside the village while his daughter was playing outside his house and molested her. He caught the accused red-handed in the act and later, handed him over to police. A case was registered against the accused in the incident.

Two thefts reported

Thieves targeted a house and managed to take away cash and other valuables from there under Sanyogitaganj police station in the wee hours of Monday. Nikhil Bakliwal informed police that thieves broke into his house and decamped with Rs 40,000 cash, a gold chain and a silver utensil. The incident was discovered on Monday morning when one of the family members woke up and saw the things in disarray. Police have registered a case in the incident. In another incident, thieves decamped with gold and silver jewellery and Rs 10,000 from the house of Rishi Pawar from LIG Colony. Rishi had gone out for some work with his family when the incident took place.

Neighbours informed him about the incident after which Rishi’s cousin brother Vikram Pawar reached there and informed the police.

Brother duo attacked by bikers

Two unidentified persons attacked two cousin brothers with knife and stone under Aerodrome police station area on Monday night. The accused later fled after threatening the victims. Police said that Deepak Koshal of Aerodrome area has lodged a complaint that he along with cousin Rupesh was returning home when two unidentified persons came from back side and stopped them. One of the accused later attacked Deepak with a knife following argument with no rhyme or reason while the other accused pelted stones, injuring Rupesh badly. Complainant said that they did not know the accused while police believed that the accused might have some old rivalry with the victims.

Man thrashed by brother, nephew

A man was allegedly thrashed by his brother and nephew following a dispute between them under Sadar Bazaar area on Monday. Police have registered a case in the incident. Abdul Kadar, a resident of Gaffur Khan Ki Bajariya informed police that his brother Haji Saleem picked up an argument over house documents and later, Saleem and his son Shahnawaz started thrashing him with an iron rod, injuring him badly.