Indore: Crime Round-up: Youth duped of Rs 1L

Indore: A case was registered against two persons from Ahmedabad and Delhi for duping a youth of Rs 1 lakh under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Rohit Mahaur alleged that he met the accused Sonu Kumar, a resident of Ahmedabad and Sourabh Kumar, a resident of Delhi in 2015. The accused lured the victim with a job offer and demanded Rs 1 lakh for the favour.

The complainant agreed and gave the accused the money after which they started ignoring him. When the complainant forced the accused, they started abusing and refused to return his money. The victim informed police about the fraud, which have registered a case in the incident.

Girl robbed of mobile

A girl was robbed of by two unidentified persons while she was returning home under Vijay Nagar police station area on late Thursday night. According to police, the complainant Priyanka Gupta, a resident of Vijay Nagar alleged that she was returning home from C21 Mall when she received a phone call and while she was talking on the phone, two unidentified persons came on a bike and snatched her phone. The complainant alarmed the passersby but it was too late. Police have registered a case in the incident.

Theft in locked houses

Thieves broke into a locked house in Samajvad Nagar under Chhatribagh police station area on late Thursday night. Complainant Heeramani alleged that he went out on July 15 and when he returned on Thursday he found the lock was broken and households were in disarray. The thieves took away one gold chain, one gold ring, bank cheque book and other valuables, he claimed. In another similar incident, police booked some unidentified person for burglary in a locked house in Vaishali Nagar under Dwarkapuri police station area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Swapnil Patel alleged that some unidentified person burgled his locked house on October 16. The complainant and her wife went out for work and when they returned they found the lock was broken and households were in disarray. After checking the complainant found that thieves took away gold chain, pendant and gold ring. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and have started their investigation. Similarly, a case was registered against some unidentified accused for burgling a locked house in Krishna Bagh B Sector under Khajrana police station area on Thursday. Complainant Priyanka Singh alleged that she went out on October 16 and when she returned on October 23 she found the lock was broken. The thieves took away three silver anklets, one gold chain, some cash and other gold jewellery. The police are investigating the incident and are searching the CCTV footage of the area to find the accused.