Indore: Crime Round-Up: Youth commits suicide

Indore: A 35-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at Sanjay Nagar in MIG area on late Wednesday. According to police, deceased Kanhaiya who lived at Mahesh Yadav Nagar in a rented house was a tailor. The deceased’s family members were out when the land lord found the hung body. The exact reason behind his act is not clear. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

In another incident, 40-year-old Maglabai attempted to commit suicide by consuming poisonous substance following a dispute with her family members at Jabaran Colony on late Wednesday night.

Women thrashed on refusing money

A woman was thrashed on refusing money for liquor in MIG area on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Kalabai said she was home when accused Danveer who lives in the same area demanded Rs 5,000 for liquor. On refusing, the accused hurled abuse and thrashed a woman with heavy, blunt object causing severe head injuries. As the complainant’s son intervened, the accused threatened Kalabai and fled from the scene.

2 women molested in separate incidents

A woman was allegedly molested by a person in Chhatripura area on Wednesday. According to police, the victim said accused Kalu, a resident of Nandan Nagar stopped her near Tilokchand Jain School and molested. On raising an alarm, the local residents intervened following which accused fled from the scene.

In another incident, police booked Manoj Dhiman, a resident of Kandlipura, for allegedly molesting a woman in Malharganj area on Wednesday.

Youth stabbed by friend

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed by his friend as a result of mistaken identity at Vistara Kankad in Lasudiya on Wednesday night. According to police, victim Vikram Pawar said he went for some work with his neighbour when accused Pawan alias Gulla stabbed him in stomach and head. The accused mistook him for some other person. On realising it, he fled from the scene. In another incident, 31-year-old Basant was thrashed by his brother following an altercation at Mahalaxmi Nagar in Lasudiya area on Wednesday. Complainant Basant Chauhan said his brother Dinesh Chauhan beat him over some business dispute with a wooden stick, which caused severe head injury. The accused threatened Basant and fled after relatives intervened.