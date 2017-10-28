Indore: Crime Round-up: Youth booked for raping social media friend

Indore: Police booked a Youth from Rewa for blackmailing and raping a 22-year-old girl in Kishanganj area on Thursday. According to police, the victim in her complaint alleged that she was travelling in a train on February 9 this year, when accused Rahul Tiwari, a resident of Rupavali in Rewa took pictures of her from his mobile phone and later, forced the victim to be a friend through social media.

The accused later took the victim to meet his sister in Vishwas Nagar area, where he allegedly added some sedative in her food and raped her at a house. The accused, who is studying in city, made a video clip of the victim when she was under the influence of sedatives and threatened to defame her. He allegedly raped the victim once again recently by threatening her to make the video viral. Following the recent incident, the victim informed police, which have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of IPC and launched a hunt to nab the accused.

Man stabbed, robbed of valuables

A 56-year-old man was stabbed and robbed of by two unidentified persons at VIP Road near Pologround area on Thursday. According to police, victim Manohar Rawat, a resident of King Apartment in Nandanagar alleged that he was stopped by two unidentified persons in an auto-rickshaw on his way and stabbed with some sharp edged weapon near the gate of MPEB in the area while being robbed of a bag containing Rs 4500 cash, mobile phone and some important documents. He was rushed to hospital by passersby, who later informed police.

Elderly man, nephew thrashed

A 65-year-old man and his 42-year-old nephew were thrashed by a man over some monetary dispute in Vijay Nagar area on Thursday. Complainant Dashrat, a resident of Swarna Bagh Colony alleged that he along with his nephew Dinesh went to collect money from his neighbour Ram Singh, which the latter had taken as loan from him. The accused make them seated outside his house and went inside to bring the money. However, moments later, Ram Singh came out with a stick and thrashed the duo, causing severe injuries to their head and other body parts. The victims were rushed to MY Hospital by local residents.

Man succumbs to burns

A 45-year-old man succumbed to his burns at MY Hospital on Thursday. The deceased Shekhar, a resident of Yadav Mohalla was a carpenter and was admitted in the hospital after he attempted to commit suicide by burning self on October 22. The police are suspecting that the deceased had a fight with his family members after which he took such harsh step.