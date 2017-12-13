Indore: Crime Round Up: Youth booked for raping minor girl

Indore: Police booked a youth for allegedly raping and threatening a minor girl in Khudel area on Monday. According to police, the victim alleged that she was alone at her house when the accused threatened and raped her on December 5 in 2016. The accused then repeatedly raped the victim by threatening her, rendering her pregnant.

The accused lured the victim for marriage and threatened her from informing family members about the pregnancy. He also raped the victim till July 2017 and later, fled after the victim forced her for marriage.

Recently, the victim was suffering severe stomach pain following which her parents took her for check-up where the doctors declared that she was five months pregnant. The scared victim then informed about the incident to her family members. Police have booked the accused under Prevention of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and other relevant sections of the IPC.

Man dies under mysterious circumstances

A 53-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at his shop in Khajuri Bazaar area on late Monday night. According to police, deceased Ishwar Dave owned a shop at Rajguru Complex. As he did not return home the family members started searching for him and found him dead in his shop with severe blood loss and injury to his legs. It was suspected that the deceased suffered from a disease called varicose vein which led to rupture of his veins. However, the detailed autopsy report is being awaited. Police have handed over the body to deceased’s family members after autopsy.

Theft in locked houses

Police booked some unidentified thieves for burglary in a locked house at Sikanderbad Colony in Khajrana area on Monday. According to police, complainant Afeen Khan alleged that her father works in Saudi Arabia and her mother went for treatment at Ratlam following which she locked the house and went to stay at her friend’s house on December 9. When the complainant returned on December 11, she found the house gate lock was broken and households were in disarray. Thieves took away gold and silver jewellery and Rs 60,000 cash, the victim claimed. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused in the incident. In another incident, complainant Piyush Kadam alleged that some unidentified thieves broke into his locked house at Ram Rahim Colony in Rau area on Monday. The complainant alleged that his mother went for some work and when she returned after 30 minutes the house gate lock was broken. The thieves took away silver jewellery, a watch and Rs 700 cash. Similarly, victim Anirudhha Maheshwari in his complaint alleged that some unidentified person stole valuables while he was sleeping in his room at Amar Tower in Scheme 54 area on Monday. The complainant alleged that his friend left for college and left the room door unlocked while he was sleeping following which some unidentified person stole laptop, mobile phone, watch and other valuables.

Man commits suicide

A man committed suicide by hanging self at Amba Buliya village in Kanadiya area on Monday. Deceased Rajesh was found hanging by his family members following which they informed the police. The exact reason behind his actions is not clear as no suicide note was recovered from the scene. The investigation is underway in the incident.

Three booked for demanding dowry

Police booked three persons for allegedly demanding dowry from a woman at Radha Swami Nagar in Bhanwarkuan area on Monday. The victim, who hails from Rajgarh alleged that her husband Dheeraj Prajapati, father in-law Harish and mother in-law Seema were demanding Rs 500000 and bike as dowry. As she refused the accused started harassing her following which she reported the incident to police. The police have registered a case against the accused under Dowry act and other relevant sections of the IPC and are investigating the incident.

Man booked for embezzlement

Police booked a man for allegedly taking vehicle of his friend and selling it in Azad Nagar area on late Monday night. According to police, complainant Mahar Khan, a resident of Azad Nagar alleged that accused Vishal Maratha, a resident of Indra Ekta Nagar took his vehicle for some work on December 8 following which he sold the vehicle to someone else and embezzled the money. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and are investigating the incident.