Indore: Crime round-up: Youth booked for harassing minor girl over phone

Indore: Police booked a 21-year-old youth for harassing and threatening a 15-year-old girl in Khajrana area on Tuesday. According to police, a family member of the victim in his complaint alleged that accused Arshad Khan, a resident of Chandan Nagar was harassing the girl by sending objectionable messages on her mobile phone and threatening her to meet. The victim informed her family members following which they asked the accused to meet on Khajrana temple premises where he was caught by the victim’s family members and was handed over to the police. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was a salesman at a garment store in Rajwada area where the victim contacted for changing some clothes following which Arshad took her contact details. The police have booked the accused under Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and other relevant Sections of the IPC.

Drunk men stab youth

A 23-year-old youth was stabbed multiple times by a group of persons on refusing to give money for liquor at Nehru Nagar in MIG area on late Tuesday night.

According to police, victim Akash Yadav, a resident of Nehru Nagar owns a tiffin centre and was going home when accused Deependra Bundela, Nizam Naqvi, Aamir and their unidentified friends who stopped Akash and demanded money for liquor. As the victim refused to give money the drunk accused stabbed him multiple times with a sharp edged weapon, causing severe injuries on his legs and waist following which the accused threatened the victim and fled from the scene. The family members of Akash rushed him to MY Hospital where doctors informed that he is in a critical condition and is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for the unidentified accomplices.

Woman thrashed for petty issue by husband

Police booked a man for thrashing and threatening her 36-year-old wife over some petty issue in Bhanwarkuan area on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Rachna Kayre, a resident of Sai Kripa Apartment alleged that her husband Prashant hurled abuse on her following an argument over some petty issue on December 1. When the victim tried to stop, the accused thrashed her causing severe injuries to her face, jaws and ribs. The accused then warned the woman not to inform about the incident to her family members. The scared victim informed her parents following which she reported the incident to the police. Police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the incident.