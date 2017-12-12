Indore: Crime Round-up: Worker dies under mysterious circumstances

Indore: A 20-year-old youth died under mysterious circumstances at a warehouse in Devguradiya area on Sunday. According to Khudel police, deceased Leeladhar, a resident of Dhar was working at a steel factory in Devguradiya area. After he went missing from the factory few days ago his co workers launched a search and found him severely injured.

The victim was rushed to a private hospital from where he was further shifted to MY Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. The reason behind his injuries is unknown and police are investigating the incident.

Labourer hangs self

A 40-year-old labourer committed suicide by hanging self at Ram Nagar in Malharganj area on Sunday. Deceased Mohan Mamor was found hanging at his residence following which his family members rushed him to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact reason behin his action was unknown as no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police have registered a case in the incident and are recording statements of the family members.

Key makers trick woman out of valuables

Police booked two unidentified persons for burglary at Harijan Colony in Juni Indore area on Sunday. According to police, complainant Lata Solanki alleged that she lost her keys of a cupboard following which she asked accused, a duplicate key maker to open the lock. The accused first attempted to open the lock and then left the house after purportedly failing to do so. The victim later found that the accused took away gold jewellery and cash kept in the cupboard. Police are searching for the accused as per the description provided by the complainant.

Youth booked for molesting minor

Police booked a youth for allegedly molesting a minor girl at Sanavadiya village in Khudel area on Sunday. According to police, the victim alleged that her neighbour Anil eve teased her several times and recently, when she was alone at her house, he molested the victim. As the victim alarmed local residents the accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the incident. In another incident, a woman alleged that accused Abdul Hameed molested her in Sadar Bazaar area on Sunday. The investigation is underway in the incident.

Man booked for embezzlement

Police booked a man for allegedly embezzling Rs 9L of a milk supplier in Rajmohalla area on Sunday. According to police, complainant Bhola, a resident of Revenue Nagar alleged that he owns Shreenath Doodh Bhandar where accused Rajesh Joshi, a resident of Kamla Nehru Colony embezzled Rs 9 lakh from his shop in a time span between January 2014 and November 29, 2017. The victim found that the transactions were suspicious and on cross checking he found that the accused had embezzled Rs 9 lakh in past few years. The victim immediately informed police which have registered a case in the incident.

Thief held, goods worth 1.5L recovered

Police arrested a man for theft and recovered stolen goods in Azad Nagar area on Sunday. According to police, accused Sonu Alias Irshad Ansari, a resident of Juni Indore area was arrested by a police officer who found him searching houses in Azad Nagar area. During interrogation the accused confessed to commit burglary at four houses. Police have recovered goods worth Rs 1.5 lakh from him. The accused is also booked in Chandan Nagar area and police are interrogating him to find the purchasers of the stolen goods.

Woman thrashed for refusing liquor money

Police booked three persons for thrashing a woman and his brother for refusing to give money for liquor at Govind Nagar in Banganga area on Sunday. According to police, complainant Vineet Prajapati alleged that accused Radhe Thakur, Raja Bihari and Monu came to his shop and demanded money for liquor from complainant’s sister. As the victim refused, the accused vandalised her shop and thrashed her, causing severe injuries. The victim alarmed her brother following which he intervened and was also badly thrashed by the accused.

Purse stolen from scooter

In another incident, complainant Nirmal Kaur, a resident of Central Kotwali area alleged that some unidentified thief stole her purse from the dickey of her two-wheeler parked in Malwa College parking area on Sunday. The complainant went for Patwari examination where she kept her purse in the scooter. After examination she found her purse missing from the scooter. The thief also took away a mobile phone and cash along with the purse, police said the victim as claiming.