Indore: Crime Round-up: Woman stabbed by hubby, 3 thrashed

Indore: A woman was stabbed by her husband following an altercation between them at Nariman Point in Lasudiya area on late Wednesday night. According to police, victim Reeta Sisodiya, a resident of Scheme 134, alleged that soon after her marriage in 2003, accused Ajay Singh started beating and harassing her over unsolicited issues. Fed up with the continuous torture, she filed for divorce, which is pending decision in the court.

On the day of the incident, the complainant was on her way back home along with her ailing child after visiting a hospital, when the accused met her on the way and forced her to reconcile and start living with him. On being refused the accused thrashed her and later, stabbed her causing severe injuries to both her legs.

The accused further threatened her of dire consequences and fled the scene after the victim raised an alarm. Police have registered a case against in the incident. Similarly, complainant Hemlata Jatav alleged that her husband Mahendra thrashed her over some petty issue at Nehru Nagar on Wednesday. The victim was badly beaten up by her husband after she returned home from her relative’s house. The accused also allegedly bit the victim as well, police said.

In another incident, a man was thrashed and later, stabbed by three persons following an altercation in Sudama Nagar area on Wednesday. Complainant Sandeep, who is an auto-rickshaw driver, was thrashed by accused Sonu, Lakhha and Sunderbai over some petty issue. Later, the accused pelted stones and stabbed him with sharp edged weapon, leaving him seriously injured. Police are investigating the incident. Similarly, complainant Dheeraj Prasad, a resident of Nehru Nagar was thrashed by three persons in Goma Ki Phel area on Wednesday. The victim was thrashed by accused Bunty Alias Ballu, Savitribai and Kamal following an altercation.

Woman molested by brother-in-law

A woman registered a case against her brother in-law for molesting her at Mahalaxmi Nagar under Lasudiya area on Wednesday. According to police, the woman alleged that she was molested by accused Shivendu on February 2016. The victim claimed that she was on her way to some work, when the accused offered her lift and instead of taking to her destination, took her to an isolated place and molested her. Later, after being informed the victim’s husband Vishwajeet even tried to talk to the accused about the matter but the accused picked up a fight with the woman’s husband. Meanwhile, the victim’s father-in-law Amrendranath Pal in his complaint alleged that his son Vishwajeet and his wife had been demanding him to hand over his property to them, and on refusing the couple thrashed him and also, his wife. Police have registered a cross complaint against both the erring parties and started their investigation.

Masked men rob woman of gold chain

A 55-year-old woman was robbed by three unidentified persons in Aerodrome area on late Wednesday night. According to police, complainant Rajmani Parihar alleged that she was taking a stroll after dinner with her family members on the road when three masked men on foot threw chilli powder in their eyes and as she rushed for help to her family members, one of the accused snatched her gold chain worth Rs 70,000. Following an alarm by the victim passersby though gave the trio a chase, finally failed to catch them. Police have registered a case in the incident and are searching CCTV footage of the area to identify the accused.

Man booked for servant’s death

Police booked a man in the case of her servant’s death due to the lack of safety measures in house in Manpur area on Wednesday. According to police, deceased Kishor was electrocuted while working at the residence of Nasir Qureshi, a resident of Suman City on November 7 last. Kishor was rushed to hospital for treatment but it was too late. Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased came across a live wire due to lack of safety measures. Following autopsy police booked Nasir under charges of culpable homicide.

Teen girl, youth attempt suicide

A 17-year-old girl attempted to commit suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Chhota Betma area on Wednesday. Victim Sapna was rushed to MY Hospital by her family members after she fell ill following swallowing the poison. Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl tried to take the extreme step as she had been depressed over her class X results. The girl is stated to be out of danger and undergoing treatment. Similarly, a 30-year-old youth attempted suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Krishnabagh Chhatri area on Wednesday. Victim Yogesh was rushed to hospital by local residents after his condition deteriorated.