Indore: Crime Round Up: Two booked for molesting married woman

Indore: Police booked two persons for molesting a 28-year-old married woman in Malharganj area on Thursday. According to police, the victim, a resident of Chhoti Gwaltoli and a musical event organiser, alleged that she met accused Gopal Rathore, a resident of Indra Nagar Main Road while visiting a shop. The accused asked the victim on Wednesday to help him organise his birthday party.

As the victim went to Gopal’s house, she found that a friend of the accused Prashant Dawre, a resident of Rajmohalla was also present there. The accused then took the victim to his friend Kishor’s house to show her the party venue where they offered her cold drink.

The accused added liquor in the drink which intoxicated the victim. Both the accused then molested the victim and when she raised alarmed local residents intervened and caught the accused.

The scared victim reported the incident to her family members who immediately informed the police. Police have registered a case against the accused under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Two booked for threatening rape victim

Police booked two persons for harassing and threatening a rape victim and her family members in Hatod area on Thursday. According to police, the victim was raped by the accused Manohar Ranwasi, a resident of Hatod and the case is under trial in court. The accused along with his friend Rohit Shinde forcefully entered the victim’s house and threatened her and her family members after they found that the victim will be married soon.

Theft in locked houses

A case was registered against some unidentified thieves for theft in a locked house in Scheme 71 area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Pooja Shukla claimed that her parents were in Pune on November 15, when neighbours informed her that about the tampered door lock of her house. The complainant rushed to the house and found that thieves attempted to break the lock and when they failed, they sneaked in through window and took away one gold chain, three silver coins, silver jewellery and Rs 10.000 cash. In another incident, complainant Surendra Dubey claimed that thieves broke into his locked house at Omaxe City-1 on Thursday and took away silver jewellery, silver coins and Rs 9,000 cash. Similarly, victim Sangeeta Ahirwar claimed that her neighbour Raju Kori broke into her locked house and stole Rs 14000 cash and jewellery in Bhagirathpura area on Thursday.

Youth duped of Rs 40k by tele-caller

A youth was duped of 40K by some unidentified persons at Lalbahadur Shastri Nagar on Thursday. According to police, complainant Anuroop Pandey alleged that he received a phone call and a person claiming to be a bank official asked his bank account and ATM details. As he provided the details, the accused later withdrew Rs 40,000 from his account. The complainant received a message on his phone that the amount was deducted from his account after which he informed the police about the fraud.