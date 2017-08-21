Indore: Crime Round Up: Three held planning theft

Indore: Three persons were arrested by Tejaji Nagar police for planning burglary in the area on late Saturday night. The police have recovered some tools from the thieves.

Tejaji Nagar police staff had received a tip-off that four persons were hiding in bushes to plan a theft near Prime Park area in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Upon receiving the information police team cordoned off the area and arrested three persons while one of them managed to flee during police action.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Yadav, Sanjay Rathor and Mahesh Rathor, all residents of Shiv Parvati Nagar have a criminal past and they bare been questioned for other such crimes. One of their accomplices who managed to flee has been identified as Prem Banjara of Shiv Parvati Nagar area of the city and a search is on for him.

Bag stolen from hotel parking

A case of theft was registered against some unidentified persons at the BRTS service road near Hotel Amar Vilas on Saturday. According to Vijay Nagar police staff, the complainant Dr Ravi Dosi, a resident of Tilak Nagar reported that he visited hotel for some work and his vehicle was parked at the service lane of BRTS when some thieves broke his car window and took away a bag containing some important documents. The police have registered a case and have started searching for the accused. In another incident, complainant Satveer Khurana reported that thieves broke in his shop in Veer Savarkar Nagaron Saturday. According to Juni Indore police staff, the thieves took away a LCD TV, two monitors and two mobile phones along with some other valuables.

Cattle laden vehicle caught

A cattle laden vehicle was caught and complaint was registered by Bajrang Dal members near Narlay-Dhar Road on Saturday. According to Chandan Nagar police staff, complainant Ishwar Prajapat stated in his complaint that he got information about the cattle laden vehicle after which he called his friends and caught the vehicle. Later they handed over the driver Nandkishor Mali to the police for further action. The vehicle contained three cattle’s and a calf tied inside. The information about the vehicle owner is been taken by the police.

17-year-old boy stabbed

A 17-year-old youth was stabbed by criminals following an altercation in Nanda Nagar Area on late Saturday night. According to Pardesipura police staff, the victim Arpit was allegedly attacked by criminal Maggi and his unidentified friends after an altercation over some past disputes. The accused stabbed the victim after the argument escalated and fled from the scene. The victim’s relative admitted him to MY Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and started their investigation.