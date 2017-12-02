Indore: Crime Round Up: Three booked for demanding dowry, harassing woman

Indore: Police booked three persons for harassing and demanding dowry from a woman in Rambagh area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Smita Sawarkar alleged that after a month of her marriage she was harassed by her husband Himanshu, mother-in-law Shubhangi and father-in-law Ramesh Sawarkar by demanding dowry of Rs 2 lakh.

The accused harassed the victim mentally and physically and when, recently she fell sick the accused took her for treatment to a private hospital following which they dropped the complainant at her parents’ house. The relatives tried to convince the accused but they refused to take the victim back following which Smita informed the police about the incident.

In another incident, complainant Preeti alleged that her in-laws demanded Rs 4L dowry in New Khatipura area on Thursday. The victim’s husband lokendra and mother-in-law Sumanbai, resident of Pithampur harassed her by demanding Rs 4 lakh as dowry.

Husband booked for dowry death

Police booked a man for harassment and dowry death of his wife in Lasudiya area on Thursday. According to police, deceased Shilpi was married to Nitesh Tiwari, a resident of Scheme 78, committed suicide by hanging self on October 1. Police have sent the body for autopsy and took statements of the relatives, family members and local residents. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused harassed the victim mentally and physically by demanding Rs 1 lakh and a bike in dowry. The victim’s parents gave dowry of Rs 51,000 in her marriage and when the victim refused to give more the accused thrashed her following which she committed suicide. Police have booked the accused for demanding dowry, harassment and abetment of suicide.

Vehicle rams cop on duty

A 41-year-old on duty cop was critically injured after an unidentified vehicle hit him at Ring Road near Ramkrishna Bagh area on Friday morning. According to police, victim Rajendra, a resident of Badi Bhamori is a constable in DRP Line and was patrolling Ring Road area when he tried to stop an unidentified vehicle for checking and the driver fled injuring the victim. A passerby saw the injured constable and informed ambulance and the police following which he was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment on early Friday morning. The victim suffered severe head and body injuries and is still in a critical condition. The police have registered a case against the unidentified accused and are searching the CCTV footage of the area to find the accused.

Bus conductor thrashed

A public transport bus conductor was thrashed by three persons following an altercation in Sadar Bazaar area on Thursday night. Complainant Veerendra Singh, a resident of Sanwer alleged that accused Sanjay Raghuvanshi, Ujjwal Sisodiya and Shubham were travelling without ticket and were seated on the women’s seat following which the victim asked them to shift. The accused hurled abuse on him and later thrashed the victim. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Journalism student commits suicide

A 19-year-old girl committed suicide by hanging self from ceiling under Lasudiya police station area on Thursday night. The reason of her suicide could not be established as no suicide note was recovered from the spot. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Priyanka Soni of Khargone. She had come to city for the studies of journalism. She was staying at her friends flat in Nariman Point area where she was found hanging. Her friend had gone out for some work and the incident discovered when she returned home. Police have sent the body for autopsy and started investigation.