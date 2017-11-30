Indore: Crime Round-up: Taxi driver stabbed, robbed for demanding due fare

Indore: A man was stabbed multiple times and was then robbed by two persons following an altercation over monetary issue in Khajrana area on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Abdul Shah, a resident of Gareeb Nawaz Colony alleged that accused Masum Ali, a resident of Anand Colony and his son Adil Ali stabbed the complainant’s son Ayub Shah following an altercation.

The victim is a driver at a private car taxi company and he took the accused to Ratlam on November 15 following which a fare of Rs 4,000 was remaining. The complainant alleged that Ayub went to the accused house for collecting the money when the accused thrashed him along with his friends. Later, the accused robbed Ayub off his wallet and mobile phone and stabbed him three times in his lower abdomen with a sharp edged weapon causing severe injuries. Family members rushed the victim to MY Hospital for treatment. Police have booked a case against the accused and have started searching for them.

Couple booked for duping trader

Police booked a couple for duping a trader of Rs 11.77 lakh in Annapurna area on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Jaypal Das, a resident of MG Road area alleged that he was duped by accused Omprakash Gupta, a resident of Sudama Nagar, his wife Seema Gupta and Praveen Todarmal Alias Ravi, a resident of Mishra Nagar. The victim claimed that the accused owned a clothes and shoe shop near Ranjeet Hanuman Road for which the accused took goods from the complainant and did not repay him following which the accused sold the goods and fled. The victim was duped of Rs 11, 77, 800. Police suspect that the fraudsters have duped some other traders as well and registered a case against the accused.

Woman thrashed by husband

A woman was thrashed and threatened by her husband over some petty issue in Nanda Nagar area on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Sandhya Sharma alleged that her husband Sandeep Sharma is a drunkard, who beats her after drinking over petty issues. The victim claimed that her son was ill and when she asked the accused to take her son for treatment, the accused hurled abuse on her. Later, the accused thrashed the victim and threatened her. The complainant alleged that her mother in-law Kamla went to meet her brother Rajkumar, a resident of Dewas at his residence. The accused informed Kamla about the incident following which she and Rajkumar threatened the victim from reporting the incident to police, the complainant alleged. Police have registered a case against the accused.

In another incident, complainant Dimple alleged that she was thrashed by her husband Bablu following an argument at Sanjay Gandhi Nagar on Tuesday. The police are investigating the incident.

Youth commits suicide

An eighteen-year-old youth committed suicide by hanging self at Bajrang Nagar on Wednesday morning. According to police, deceased Arjun Meena was found hanging at his residence by his family members who rushed him to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The exact reason of suicide could not be known as no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police have registered a case and have sent the body for autopsy. They are also recording statements of the family members to figure out the reason behind his action.

Unidentified body found hanging

An unidentified youth was found dead near Shivaji market in MG Road area on Tuesday. The youth was found hanging by the local residents who immediately informed police. Police have sent the body for autopsy and are trying to identify the deceased. They are also searching for any recent missing complaint registered for the deceased.

Youth booked for extortion

A youth was booked by police for allegedly vandalising bakery shop and robbing Rs 10,000 cash from the shop following an altercation near Pipliyahana Square in Tilak Nagar area on late Tuesday night. According to police, complainant Javed alleged that he owns Papa Bakery shop near Pipliyahana Square where accused Sanju Samsung came demanding extortion money. As the complainant refused the accused damaged his shop and robbed off the cash kept in the safe. Police have registered a case in the incident.