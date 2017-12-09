Indore: Crime Round Up: Mystery shrouds man’s death

Indore: A 36-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near railway crossing below Manik Bagh Bridge in Juni Indore area on Thursday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Shahzad alias Gulla of South Toda. He was found dead by the cops near railway track in front of Vijay Palace Colony.

The police have sent the body for autopsy. Preliminary investigation revealed that no resistance or injury marks were found on the deceased’s body and the cause of death is suspected to be poisoning. Sources claimed that he was a drug addict and died due to overdose. However, detailed autopsy report is being awaited. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

In another incident, complainant Arbaz, a resident of Shahi Bagh, alleged that he was stabbed by a person following an altercation in Khajrana area on Thursday. The victim was going for some work when accused Qadir, a resident of Tanjim Nagar, blocked his path and hurled abuses. The victim tried to stop him following which the accused stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon causing severe injuries. The police are investigating the incident.

Woman succumbs to burns

A 49-year-old woman succumbed to her burns at Rangwasa village in Rau on Thursday. According to police, deceased Sarita was rushed to MY Hospital by her husband Omprakash but she died while undergoing treatment. Preliminary investigation revealed that Omprakash was informed about the fire at his residence by his neighbour following which he rushed to his house when his wife was not responding to his phone calls. The neighbour broke open the door of house and brought the victim out following which her husband took her to the hospital. The exact reason of fire is not clear.

In another incident, a 60-year-old elderly woman succumbed to her burns while undergoing treatment at MY Hospital on Thursday. Deceased Kalabai was rushed to the hospital after she received burns at her residence in Moti Tabela area on November 29. Police are investigating the case.

Man sets neighbour’s handcart on fire

Police booked a person for setting ablaze neighbour’s handcart in Malharganj area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Nand Kishor Dabi said that he was sleeping when his family members informed him about fire in front of their residence following which he found that one Gagan Yadav was pouring some inflammable liquid on his handcart, which was on fire. The victim alleged that he pulls hand cart and sells shoes for living. The complainant raised an alarm following which the accused fled the scene.

The hand cart had shoes worth Rs 75000 which were gutted along with a two-wheeler parked nearby. The police are investigating the incident.

Fire in moving vehicle

A moving vehicle caught fire in Aerodrome area creating prevailed a panic like situation for some time on Thursday. According to police, vehicle driver Rohit alleged that he had purchased the van from Ujjain and was bringing it to his residence when its petrol exhausted following which he switched to gas kit. After some time, the vehicle caught fire and he managed to jump out of the vehicle to save his life. The police suspect that the fire broke out due to short circuit in the vehicle’s gas kit but the exact reason will be established after investigation.

Drunkard thrashes woman

A woman was thrashed by a drunken person following an altercation in Banganga area on Thursday. According to police, victim Ushabai, a resident of Daggar Mohalla in her complaint stated that she was thrashed her neighbour Munna alias Bharat Dangi, who was drunk at that time. He also hurled abuse on her. The victim tried to stop him following which the accused allegedly thrashed her, causing severe injuries. Police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

In another incident, complainant Ashok, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, alleged that he was thrashed by three armed persons at Jabaran Colony on Thursday. The victim claimed that accused Manoj, Sanju and Halle entered his house forcefully and started ransacking his house. When he tried to stop them, the accused thrashed him and his wife. The police are investigating the incident.