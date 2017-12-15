Indore: Crime Round-up: Man duped of Rs 29K

Indore: Police booked an unidentified man for duping a person of Rs 29,500 in Navlakha area on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Kashinath alleged that he went at Dena bank and withdrew Rs 60,000 on Tuesday. As the victim was sitting on the bank premises and counting the money, an unidentified youth approached claiming that the currency notes have an ink mark and took the money in his hands. The accused then returned the money and left the bank following which the victim checked and found that only Rs 30,500 were left in the bundle. The accused duped him of Rs 29500 and fled following which he informed the police. Police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him according to the description given by the victim.

Wife stabbed over suspected infidelity

A 30-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed by her husband following a fight in Choithram Mandi area on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Sheela alleged that her husband Vijay suspects her moral character and more often pick up fights with her. The accused came home on Wednesday and abused the victim and later, also thrashed her. As the fight escalated the accused stabbed the victim with a sharp edged weapon causing severe injury to her face. Police have registered a case against the accused and are recording statements of the family members.

Theft in locked houses

Thieves broke into a locked house at E Sector of Sudama Nagar on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Veerendra Singh Parmar alleged that he went for some work and his wife locked the house for visiting her parent’s house in Dwarkapuri. When the complainant returned the house lock was broken and households were in disarray. The thieves took away gold and silver jewellery and other valuables. Similarly, complainant Dr Jayesh Tiwari alleged that thieves broke into his locked house at Vigyan Nagar on Wednesday. The complainant is a professor and went to her niece’s wedding in Ujjain on December 9. The victim’s relative informed him that his house gate lock was broken on Wednesday following which he rushed back and found that households were in disarray. In another incident, complainant Mukesh Malviya alleged that thieves broke into his house and took away gold and silver jewellery and Rs 3000 cash at Sudarshan Nagar.

Man hangs self

A 42-year-old man hangs self for some unknown reason at his residence in New Palasia area on late Wednesday night. According to police, deceased Jagdish used to work at a private company and was found hanging by his family members who rushed him to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The exact reason behind his actions was unknown but police suspect that Jagdish committed suicide due to some family disputes. Police have sent the body for autopsy and registered a case in the incident.