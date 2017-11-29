Indore: Crime Round up: Man booked for rape, threatening victim with acid attack

Indore: Police booked a man from Ujjain for raping and threatening a 30-year-old woman in Rala Mandal area on Monday. According to Tejaji Nagar police, the victim, a resident of Azad Nagar area alleged that she was raped by accused Mohammad Sohail, a resident of Pandhar Mohalla in Ujjain in 2015. The victim claimed that the accused lured her into friendship and took her to Rala Mandal where she was raped by the accused. However, the accused lured the complainant for marriage and raped her several times near Rala Mandal area. Later, when she forced him for marriage the accused allegedly threatened the victim of acid attack. The scared victim immediately reported the incident to police, which have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC.

Youth, girl beaten up

Police booked a person for thrashing a youth following an altercation in Dwarkapuri area on Monday. According to police, complainant Sunny Teli alleged that he was sitting near his house when accused KaranGanjewala hurled abuse on him on Sunday night. The victim tried to stop him but the accused started thrashing him with a cricket bat causing severe injuries to his face, nose and head. The complainant’s friend intervened after which the accused threatened the victim and fled the scene. Police are investigating the incident. In another incident, complainant Monika Nath alleged that her daughter was beaten by neighbour on Monday. The complainant claimed that accused Kajal locked her daughter Rashi in her house and thrashed her on Sunday. The investigation is underway into the case.

Addicts stab youth, rob wallet, phone

Police booked three unidentified persons for stabbing and robbing a youth after he refused to give money for purchasing drugs in Raoji Bazaar area on Monday. According to police, victim Krishnakant Kumar alleged that he was stopped by three unidentified persons who demanded money for purchasing drugs. As the complainant denied the accused hurled stabbed the victim with a sharp-edged weapon causing injuries to his hand and fingers. The trio also robbed the victim off his wallet and mobile phone.

Infant dies after falling down stairs

A four-month-old baby died after he fell down from staircase in his house near Bengali Square in Tilak Nagar area on Monday. According to police, Bunty, a resident of Mangal Nagar was playing at his residence when he suddenly reached the staircase and fell down. Family members of the infant rushed him to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. Police are investigating the incident.

Man pickpocketed at aadhaar reg centre

Complainant Jayant alleged that some unidentified person stole his wallet at aadhaar registration centre in LIG area on Monday. The complainant claimed that the wallet contained aadhaar card, driving license and cash. Police have registered a case in the incident and also, are examining CCTV footage of the area to identify the pick pocket.

Unidentified youth dies in accident

An unidentified youth died in an accident at Aath Mile area in Khudel area on late Monday night. According to police, an unidentified youth was found critically injured following an accident after which he was rushed to MY Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police are trying to identify the deceased and also have registered a case in the accident.

Theft in locked house

Police booked some unidentified persons for burglary in a locked house at Sundar Bagh Colony in Khajrana area on Sunday. According to police, complainant Dinesh Shrivastav alleged that he along with his family were away to attend a marriage in Uttar Pradesh when his brother, residing on the first floor of the same building tipped him off about the broken door lock of his house entrance. The victim returned to find thieves took away gold and silver jewellery, Rs 5,700 cash and other valuables from his house.