Indore: Crime Round-up: Jewellery worth Rs 6L stolen

Indore: A 39-year-old woman registered a case against a person for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh from her room at Yash Elite situated on YN Road in Tukoganj area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Ruchika alleged that on checking her cupboard she found that her jewelleries were missing.

The complainant suspected that she called the housing society’s electrician Ashoka for some work at her room when the accused took away the jewellery on Sunday last. The victim alleged that she was sitting in another room when the accused was extending the generators electric line in her bedroom. The accused left her house after completing the work in 30 minutes and during that time had stolen the valuables, police said. Police have registered a case in the incident.

2 booked for threatening elderly mother

A 70-year-old woman was allegedly threatened by her two sons following an altercation in Rajendra Nagar area on Thursday. According to police, complainant Gyarsibai alleged that she lives on the ground floor of her residence and her sons Ashoka Kaushal and Shravan live on the upper floor. The accused allegedly threatened the victim following a dispute over some petty issue. The victim’s daughter intervened and stopped them following which they left. Police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating the incident.

Man thrashed by brother

Victim Vinod Mishra in his complaint alleged that he was thrashed by his brother Lokendra and his son Akshay over some family dispute in Jayrampur Colony on Thursday. The police are taking statements of the local residents and family members.

Speeding car rams Dial 100 vehicle

A patrolling Dial 100 vehicle was rammed by a speeding vehicle near Hukumchand Ghantaghar in Tukoganj area on Thursday late night. According to reports, an unidentified speeding vehicle lost control and collided with the patrolling vehicle, damaging both the vehicles. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. According to sources, the vehicle is registered in name of Shankarlal residing in Khajrana area and police are investigating the incident.

Man stabbed by robbers

A man was stabbed by three persons while they were trying to rob him in Khajrana area on Thursday late night. According to police, victim Wasim, a resident of Kohinoor Colony was on his way back home after attending a marriage function when accused Bhaiyyu Surila, Imran and Kaushal attempted to rob him ofhis cash and other valuables. As the victim resisted the accused stabbed him causing severe injuries before fleeing the scene. The victim was rushed to MY Hospital where he is undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case in the incident. It must be noted that accused Bhaiyyu Surila was recently released from jail.