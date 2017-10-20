Indore: Crime Round Up: Fake bank officers cheat two over phone

Indore: A man was duped of Rs 50,000 by fake bank officers in Krishnabagh area on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Nilesh Rajak, a resident of Krishnabagh alleged that he received a phone call from some unidentified person, who claimed to be a bank manager from Mumbai and enquired about his account and ATM details. After the convinced complainant provided details, the accused withdrew Rs 13,000 from his account and later, made several other transactions totalling Rs 50,000 withdrawal from the account.

The complainant immediately blocked his ATM card and informed police. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused in the incident. Similarly, complainant Babulal Vishwakarma, a resident of Rishi Palace Colony alleged that he was duped off Rs 45,000 by some unidentified person on Wednesday.

The accused posing as a bank officer, said that ATM card of the complainant was blocked after which Babulal asked his son to provide the card details. The complainant’s son provided the accused with card details after which Rs 45,000 were withdrawn from their bank account.

Man duped of Rs 1 lakh

Manish Chaudhary alleged that he was duped of Rs 1 lakh by a person in Depalpur area on Wednesday. The complainant alleged that he gave lift to a person who identified himself as Sanjay Singh Sisodiya, a resident of Musakhedi working in a finance company. After the complainant informed him about his requirement of loan, the accused reached his home and took some financial details and promised a loan of Rs 6 lakh. The accused asked the complainant to deposit around Rs 1 lakh in different accounts as the formality procedures before receiving the loan. The complainant transferred the money but later the accused switched off his phone and fled away.

Man dies under mysterious circumstances

A 35-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances at MY Hospital on Wednesday. The deceased was on his way to work, when all of a sudden his conditioned worsened on the hospital premises, leading to his death even before doctors there could start ant treatment. Police have sent the body for autopsy and will ascertain the cause of death after the receiving the reports.

Kid gets burnt from crackers

An 8-year-old boy got burnt while burning crackers in Khajrana area on Wednesday. The victim Aayan, a resident of Heena Palace Colony was playing with his friends and got burnt while burning crackers outside his house. The victim was rushed to MY Hospital by his family members where he is undergoing treatment.

Youth hangs self

A 35-year old man committed suicide by hanging self at Sukhliya area on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased Satish was found hanging in his residence by his family members, who rushed him to MY Hospital. However, he was declared brought dead by the hospital. The hospital further informed police which later sent the body for autopsy. Exact reason of the suicide is still unknown, as no suicide note was recovered from the scene. Police have registered a case and are also recording statements of the family members to probe into the suicide.

Theft in locked house

Thieves broke into a locked house in New Keshav Nagar and took away valuables on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Naeem Khan alleged that he had gone to hospital with his ailing mother and after he returned found door lock was broken and households were in disarray. He claimed that thieves took away silver jewellery and Rs 15,000 from the house. Police have registered a case in the incident.

Woman looted

In another incident, complainant Poornima Ojha, a resident of Mursali Galli alleged that some unidentified persons snatched her bag in Sarafa area on Wednesday. The complainant informed that she had gone there for shopping when the accused snatched her purse containing Rs 10000 cash and some important documents. The complainant though tried to chase the accused, he took advantage of the crowded area and fled from the scene.

Hubby booked for abetting wife’s suicide

Police booked a man for abetment of suicide of his wife in Dakachya area under Shipra police station area on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased Asha set self on fire at her residence on October 8 and was undergoing treatment since then. The woman succumbed to her burns in MY Hospital on Wednesday. The woman before her death alleged that she tried to commit suicide after getting fed up with her drunkard husband Vishnu Solanki, who used to thrash her under influence of liquor. Police have registered a case against the accused, however, he was yet to be arrested till the report was filed.