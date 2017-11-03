Indore: Crime Round-up: Bike lifter nabbed, 2 vehicles recovered

Indore: Crime branch arrested a person in connection with bike lifting and recovered two bikes from his possession on Thursday. The accused used to manipulate number plate of the bikes and sell them in rural areas. ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that acting on a tip off a person named Sundarlal Kohre of Bhicholi Mardana was arrested near Pipliyahana Square with a stolen bike. When the accused was asked for registration details of the bike, he could not show any legitimate documents, following which police checked the registration number and chassis number of the bike, which did not match.

The accused then confessed that the bike was stolen from Bengali area and he had manipulated the number plate. The accused also confessed possession of one more stolen bike which was recovered from his place. According to police, the accused also confessed stealing of bikes and selling them in rural areas at reduced prices.

Elderly crushed to death by college bus

A 60-year-old man died when a speeding college bus hit him near Pardesipura Square on Wednesday. According to police, the deceased Jeevanlal, a resident of Gauri Nagar was going for work when a speeding college bus hit him causing severe injuries, leading to his death. The injured was rushed to hospital for treatment but it was too late.

Accident victim dies

A 35-year-old died while undergoing treatment after he met with an accident in Betma area on Wednesday. The deceased Mumtaj, a resident of village Rawat was hit by a two-wheeler causing severe injuries. The deceased was rushed to MY Hospital by his family members where he died while undergoing treatment.

Youth succumbs to burns

A 25-year-old youth died after he succumbed to his burns while undergoing treatment at MY Hospital on Wednesday. The deceased Sonu, a resident of Chandravatiganj was burnt at his residence on October 29. The family members rushed him to MY Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Man duped by two persons

A man was duped by two persons for installing internet tower under Hira Nagar police station area on Wednesday. According to police, complainant Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Veena Nagar alleged that he was duped by accused Shahjaan Ali and Shadalam Ali in the name of installing internet tower and providing distributorship for the company Hindustan PVT Limited. The complainant later found that the company was not legitimate.

Vehicle set on fire

A case was registered against some unidentified person for burning a vehicle in Mahalaxmi area on Wednesday. According to Lasudiya police, complainant Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Bajrang Nagar alleged that he parked his vehicle at the service road near Bombay Hospital in front of his hotel which was burnt by some unidentified person on Tuesday night. The hotel manager informed Rajesh about the incidence and doused off the fire. The fire damaged the bonnet of the vehicle and would have spread if it was not extinguished on time.