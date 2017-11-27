Indore: Crime Round-up: BBA student booked for harassing land lord’s daughter

Indore: We Care for You booked a 20-year-old youth for harassing a 13-year-old girl over phone in Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday. According to police, the victim’s mother alleged that accused Prince Kharte, a resident of Dutt Nagar, had been harassing her 13-year-old daughter by sending objectionable messages and photos on her phone.

The complainant claimed that the accused was her previous tenant and when she understood his immoral intentions, she immediately asked the accused to vacate her house. The accused shifted to other place and was found allegedly stalking complainant’s house. The accused is a BBA student and police have booked him under relevant sections of the IPC.

Theft in locked houses

Thieves broke into a house when family members were sleeping on the first floor at New Malviya Nagar area and decamped with valuables on Sunday. According to police, complainant Jitendra Chauhan alleged that after his father’s demise the family started sleeping on the first floor. The victim in the morning found that the house gate lock was broken and households were in disarray. The thieves took away gold jewellery worth Rs 1 lakh, bike and other valuables. Police have registered a case in the incident. In another incident, complainant Anand Gujrati alleged that some unidentified thieves broke into his locked house at Vidhur Nagar on Saturday and took away gold and silver jewellery and some other valuables. Similarly, victim Mukesh in his complaint alleged that some thieves broke into his locked house in Juni Indore area on Saturday and took away jewellery and other valuables.

Woman harassed, molested by in-laws over dowry

Police booked three persons for demanding dowry, harassing and molesting a woman in Limbodi area on Saturday. According to police, the victim alleged that she was married to accuse Swapnil and he was demanding a four-wheeler as dowry. The complainant refused and tried to convince the accused but he started harassing her. Later, the victim’s mother in-law Anusuiya and father-in-law Bhawanishankar also started harassing her. The victim also claimed that her father-in-law molested her after she refused giving dowry. Police have registered a case against the accused.

Trader booked for fraud

A case was registered against proprietor of a food product company following embezzlement of Rs 33.66 lakh to Kiran Agro Products in Lasudiya area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Arjid Kumar Singh alleged that he owns Kiran Agro Products Company and was e-mailed by accused Haja Hussain, who was a proprietor of another food product company, to supply 100 tons of yellow corn on July 7. The victim delivered the product worth of Rs 20.85 lakh on July 10. The accused paid Rs 4.17 lakh and demanded another order of 250 tons of yellow corn on July 24 worth Rs 22.28 Lakh. The accused further paid Rs 15.50 lakh to the complainant. The victim alleged that a payment of Rs 33.66 lakh was still due and the accused had denied the payment. Similarly, complainant alleged that accuse Zakir Ali also embezzled him of Rs 23.78 lakhs. The complainant provided 168 tons of yellow corn to the accused and the payment was done through a cheque on July 26 and the cheque bounced.

Man booked for culpable homicide

A 45-year-old man died when he was accidentally shot at by a person in Rajendra Nagar area on Sunday. According to police, deceased Ramesh, a resident of Dewas works at farm house of accused Suresh Yadav. The accused asked Ramesh to catch stray dogs which steals his hens, following which the deceased caught the dogs and was bringing it to the accused. Later, in an attempt to shoot the dogs the accused fired upon the decease causing him severe injuries. The victim was rushed to a private hospital for treatment where he died while undergoing treatment. The police have booked the accused for culpable homicide and under SCST Act. The police are investigating the incident.