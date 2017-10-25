Indore: Crime Round Up: 50-yr-old man dies as after being hit by speeding two-wheeler

Indore: A 50-year-old man when a speeding two-wheeler hit his bicycle near Teen Imli Square on Monday late night. According to Bhanwarkuan police, the deceased has been identified as Madhav Singh, a resident of Kumhar Bhatti in Palda. He was going home on his bicycle when the two-wheeler hit him causing severe head injuries. The injured man was rushed to MY Hospital but could not be saved. According to reports, the accused got scared after the accident and fled the spot leaving his vehicle behind. Police have registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified accused.

In another incident, a 25-year-old youth killed when a speeding truck hit him near the trenching ground on bypass under Khudail police station jurisdiction on Monday. Deceased Satish, a resident of Nath Mohalla in Devguradiya, was hit by a speeding truck causing severe head injuries on his body. Police were informed about the incident by passersby after which he was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment in an unconscious state but it was too late.

Man nabbed while attempting theft

Police arrested a man for attempting theft in a hardware shop in Somani Nagar on Monday. According to Aerodrome police, complainant Burhanuddin Hussein, a resident of Khatiwala Tank, in his complaint alleged that he was working in the back area of his shop when one Sunil Chintaman, a resident of South Gadra Khedi entered his shop and attempted to open the safe. The accused was caught in the act by another shop owner in the neighbourhood and alarmed Hussein. He informed the police about the incident and the accused was arrested. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

In another incident, thieves broke into a locked house in Ventakesh Nagar extension on Monday. Complainant Rahul Gupta stated that he had gone to Rajgarh on October 18 to celebrate Diwali. When he returned on Monday, he found the lock was broken and households in disarray. Thieves took away silver coins, jewellery, Rs 15,000 cash and some other valuables.

Similarly, one Mayank Shrivastav alleged that thieves took away a laptop and some important documents from his locked house in Anurag Nagar near Mahalaxmi Nagar on Monday. He had gone out on October 17 and when he returned on Monday he found the valuables missing.

Car stolen

Some unidentified persons have stolen a car from Green Valley in Alok Nagar on Monday. According to Kanadia police, complainant Rahul Jain stated that he had parked his car in the parking area of the E Block in Green Valley on Sunday night. When he returned, he found the car worth around Rs 7 lakh missing. Police are examining CCTV footages from the area to trace the accused. Police are also taking statements of the family members.

Youth succumbs to assault

A 28-year-old youth was killed after some persons thrashed him following an altercation in Nihalpur Mandi under Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction on Monday.

According to police, deceased Sanju was severely injured in the assault after which his family members rushed him to MY Hospital for treatment. The deceased was drunk and had several injury marks on his body after which the hospital staff informed police about the matter. The youth died while undergoing treatment after which police sent his body for autopsy. According to reports, the family members alleged that the youth was alone at his home and was drinking liquor when the accused Ballu and Ajay forcefully entered his house and started demanding money for purchasing liquor. When the deceased refused to give money, they started beating him. When the youth fell unconscious, the accused fled the scene. Police have registered a case against the accused and have started investigation. Accused Ballu is already booked in some other criminal cases.