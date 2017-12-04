Indore: Crime Round Up: 3 injured as speeding truck hit their bike

Indore: Three persons were injured when a speeding truck hit them near IT Park Square on Saturday night. According to police, Mangal Singh Jadhav, 40, of Indrapuri was going for work along with his son Ritik,14, and Ramkaran when the driver of speeding truck lost control over the vehicle and hit their bike from rear side. In the impact, the trio fell from the bike and received critical injuries. The eyewitnesses said that the truck driver while trying to flee once again hit their bike. Local people chased the driver and caught him and handed him over to the police.

They also rushed the injured to MY Hospital where condition of Mangal and Ritik is still critical. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.

Youth dies in accident

A youth succumbed to his injuries after an unidentified vehicle hit him in Sanwer area on Saturday night. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Ravi of Sanwer. Ravi, who received critical injuries, was taken to Sanwer Hospital but his condition deteriorated. Later, he was referred to MY Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. During preliminary investigation, the police revealed that the deceased was going to Agar on his bike when the unidentified vehicle hit him. The police have informed the family members of the deceased and are searching the CCTV footage of the area to detect the accused. The police have registered a case against unidentified accused and also started investigation.

Robbers snatch chain, throw chilli powder into victim’s eyes

A woman was robbed of gold chain by two unidentified persons in Aerodrome area on Saturday night. According to police, Sapna Kachhawa, a resident of Ambikapuri, said that she was walking with her mother in-law Alka Kachhawa to her uncle’s place when two unidentified youths of around 18 years having their faces covered with cloth started following them. The accused snatched her gold chain and threw chilli powder which impaired their vision for some time. The complainant and her mother in-law raised an alarm but the accused fled the scene immediately. Police have registered a case against unidentified accused and started searching for them based on the description provided by the victim.

Woman’s purse stolen

A case was registered against unidentified person for stealing a woman’s purse in a bus in Sanyogitaganj area on Saturday. According to police, Reena Chandawat of Seva Sardar Nagar alleged that she was going to Dewas in a bus. When she wanted to change her seat, she found her purse missing from her bag. The thief took away the purse which had her mobile phone, Rs 9000 cash and some important documents. The victim informed the bus conductor about the incident and also called her son. The police have registered a case.

In another incident, Shiv, a resident of Bhavna Nagar, said that some unidentified person took away his parcel delivery bag at Moti Nagar in Nemavar Road area on Saturday. The complainant left his bag and went for some work but he found the bag missing when he returned. The thieves took away 26 parcels worth Rs 16,000.

Couple threatened by neighbours

A case was registered against two persons for threatening a couple following an altercation in Kishanganj area on Saturday. According to police, complainant Meenu Sharma alleged that her husband Narendra owns a car which was borrowed by their neighbours Jyoti Agrawal and her husband Sagar of Royal Sanskriti Park Colony from May 20 to May 30. Later when the victim demanded their car back, the accused did not return the vehicle and also threatened them from informing the matter to the police. The police are investigating the case.