Indore: Crime branch nabs two stabbing case accused

Indore: Police booked two persons for stabbing a youth and robbing his bike in Kanadia area on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch team arrested two youths while investigating an incident of robbery and stabbing a youth in Kanadia area on April 2015. The accused robbed a bag from a man near Mitrabandhu Nagar and were attempting to flee when a youth chased them after which the accused stabbed the youth causing severe eye and stomach injuries. The accused then snatched the youth’s bike and later burnt it in LIG area. Accused Monu Alias Maya Alias Abhishek Singare (20), a resident of Vinoba Nagar in Palasia area was nabbed last month and police recovered a burnt bike from him as well. While the other accused Vijay Chauhan (20), a resident of Devi Indra Nagar was released from jail 20 days ago in a murder case in Bengali Colony area. Vijay was on the run after he was released from jail and police arrested him on Wednesday. The accused was handed over to Kanadia police station for further investigation.

16-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances

A 16-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in MIG area on late Tuesday night. According to police, the deceased was a class IX student and was found unconscious by her grandparents. The family members claimed that the girl went to sleep after returning from coaching class. When she did not wake up after sometime, they tried to wake her up and found her in unconscious condition after which she was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment. During preliminary investigation doctors declared the girl dead. Police suspect that the girl might have consumed some poisonous substance. The exact reason for her death will be ascertained after the autopsy report. Police have registered a case and are taking statements of her family members. In another incident, one Munnibai, a resident of Kulkarni Ka Bhatta, was rushed to MY Hospital for treatment after building material fell on her while working in Ranipura area on Tuesday. During preliminary investigation police revealed that she was working in the basement when the incident took place. Similarly, a 40-year-old man Inder, a resident of Mangal Vihar Colony was rushed to hospital after he fell unconscious at Dhannad village in Pithampur area on Tuesday. The youth was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. Police have sent the body for autopsy. In another incident, a 45-year-old man died under mysterious circumstances in Loha Mandi area on Tuesday. The man, identified as Nanuram, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead during preliminary investigation.

Gold chain snatched from woman

Two unidentified bike borne criminals snatched away the gold chain of woman at Shanti Niketan in Lasudiya area on Tuesday. According to police, complainant Gaytri Bansal was strolling with her friend when two unidentified bike borne persons snatched her gold chain and fled the spot before she could alarm the local residents. The victim immediately reported the incident to police and they have registered a complaint against the unidentified accused. The police are also examining the CCTV footage of the area to find the accused. In another incident, complainant Ashish Raghav alleged that he was going home when an unidentified biker knocked his vehicles glass and claimed about an accident which took place at MR 9 Square area on Tuesday. When the victim left his car to check the accused took his mobile phone from the car and sped. The police are investigating the incident.

Similarly, complainant Avdhesh Tiwari alleged that some unidentified persons stole a box from his truck in Dewas Naka area on Tuesday. The victim was transporting mobile phones and he had parked his truck in the area when unidentified accused stole a box containing mobile phones.