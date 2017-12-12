Indore: Converting solid waste into electricity still a distant dream

Indore: In its endeavour to retain cleanest city tag, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) has fired on all cylinders but converting solid waste into electricity still remains a distant dream. “That is the one project which could not be materialised as yet. It may take two more years for the project to see the light of day,” mayor Malini Gaud said here on Thursday.

\On the lines of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation, the IMC last year had announced a plan to set up an electricity plant at an outlay of Rs 300 crore on PPP model on Devguradia trenching ground. The plant was aimed at generating about 19 lakh unit power every day to be further sold at Rs 6.24 per unit. Though the plant was to be set up by December end, nothing on ground has taken shape yet. Admitting the miscalculation, the mayor said “What we have realised now is that the deadline was not realistic. The plan was huge and would take its time to take shape.” She said that the IMC would resume working on the project soon and tenders would be floated within a few months.

According to Gaud, the IMC have planned to use 800 tonnes of solid garbage daily to generate 19 lakh unit of electricity. Though the city generates more than 700 tonnes of garbage every day it contains a lot of waste not suitable for power generation. That apart, a large amount of garbage is also turned into manure. So, evidently there will be a shortfall of convertible waste for the power plant. However, the IMC has plans to bring in garbage collected from Sanver and villages in the outskirts to cover the lacking, the mayor said.

Convert waste into manure at source itself: Mayor

Mayor Malini Gaud said that IMC has been encouraging people for converting waste into manure at the source itself in order to leave very less quantity of garbage for the trenching ground. “So far, we have been promoting use of composting units at big establishments like schools, hotels and hostels. Now, we have focused on houses as well. People, who want to install composting units at their houses, will be provided technical support by IMC,” she said. Gaud stated that the IMC would sell the manure prepared from garbage to farmers at Rs 2 per kg. “With transportation charges, the price will be Rs 3 per kg,” she added.

‘Industry aiding in maintenance of toilets’

The mayor stated that the IMC have constructed more than 15,000 individual and public toilets in the city so far and have been maintaining the same without putting burden of the same on citizens. “For maintenance of toilets, we are getting aid from industries. So far, industry has extended us a financial aid of Rs 25 lakh. We are also mobilising funds for maintenance of toilets by using their walls for advertisements,” the mayor said. She stated that about Rs 1 crore per year was required for maintenance of the toilets.

‘Behavioural change key to retain numero uno slot’

Responding to a query, mayor Malini Gaud said that the IMC, in last one year, took many steps to enhancing cleanliness and hygiene in the city but, behavioural change in the citizens ultimately made a difference. “Now, people of Indore do not dump garbage in open. They would throw it in dustbin only. They also segregate waste at source level which eases pressure on IMC of doing so at the trenching ground,” she said adding that behavioural change will help the city in clinching cleanest city tag again. She said that the marking in Swachh Survekshan 2018, which is to begin on January 4, will be awarded from 4000 marks. “Of 4000, 1400 marks alone are for citizen feedback in which we are likely to score higher than other cities,” she said. The mayor further stated that Mysuru, Surat and Chandigarh are among the cities which are working hard to put a fight against Indore in the “Swachh race”.