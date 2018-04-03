Indore: Contradictory claims surface over hotel owner Parwani’s arrest

Indore: Two days after Hotel MS building collapsed, hotel owner Shankar Parwani on Monday surrendered before police at Chhoti Gwaltoli police station though police officials claimed that he was arrested near his home at Khatiwala Tank in the evening. Parwani was on the run from the day the incident took place on March 31 and was booked by the police for being responsible for death of 10 people who were crushed under the rubble of the building.

According to his family members, Parwani was in Goa with his family at the time of the incident and was not absconding. “He was not in the city at the time of the incident. He was afraid to come back to the city after learning about the incident,” those who came with him to the police station, said.

Meanwhile, police station in-charge of Chhoti Gwaltoli police station Sanju Kamle denied that he had surrendered and said that he was arrested from Khatiwala Tank on Monday evening. “We are interrogating Parwani in the case and will produce him before the court only after completing the investigation,” Kamle said. He said police raided different places in search of Parwani while his family members and relatives were interrogated to know about his whereabouts.

Meanwhile, prominent members of Sindhi community reached police station in Parwani’s support. Police also checked hotels located near Sarvate bus stand and directed the hotel owners to present their daily records to the police.