Indore: Construction of flyover at Pipliyahana Square to start in April

Indore: The construction of the two-arm flyover at Pipliyahana square on eastern Ring Road will start by April end. Indore Development Authority will built it at cost of Rs 40.50 crore. It is likely to get completed by August 2019. The flyover is expected to ease traffic jams in the area.

The IDA board, in its meeting held here on Tuesday, gave administrative approval for the project. The project will be completed under non-planned expenditure. Shankar Lalwani, IDA chairman, said that the tenders for the project have been invited, which would be opened next month.

As per the plan, the tenders will be awarded by April 15 after which the work -orders will be issued. He said that the contract winning agency will start the construction work by next month only. As per the contract terms, the agency will have to build it in 15 months, that is, by August 15, 2019. Lalwani said that flyover will start from one end of the ring road and connect to another end. From the underpass of the flyover; the regular traffic of road connecting Bypass and Shivaji Square can pass as usual.

RERA and SGST appellate board offices in Anandvan. The IDA’s building in Anandvan in Scheme No 140 will have office of MP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). A sum of Rs 44 lakh has been approved for interior decoration of the space.

The office of State Goods and Service Tax Department (SGST) appellate board will also be set up in the same building. The board gave administrative approval of Rs 122 lakh for the interior decoration of the space. IDA will also carry out the interior decoration of the space allotted for MP Public Relationship Department by BSNL at Nehru Park Telephone Exchange. The board gave approval of Rs 117.43 lakh for this purpose.

The board meeting, which was chaired by Lalwani, was attended by district collector Nishant Warwade, municipal commissioner Manish Singh, joint director TNCP Rajesh Nagal, chief engineer of PWD Manoj Pouranik, chief engineer of west discom Gajara Mehta and IDA CEO Gautam Singh.