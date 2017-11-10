Indore: Congress protests dept failure in controlling outbreak of diseases

Indore: City Congress activists led by Pintu Joshi s on Thursday staged demonstration at the office of chief medical and health officer in MTH Compound to protest failure of administration in controlling the outbreak of vector borne diseases in city. As a mark of their protest, the Congressmen also put a symbolic lock on the doors of CMHO office to show the department’s failure in saving lives of peoples.

Meanwhile, continuing their anti-larvae drive across the city, a joint team of district health department and Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) launched survey in Navlakha, Nemawar Road and Palda area on Thursday. During the drive, officials collected Rs 3,500 as fine from shops and houses in the area after finding unhygienic and breeding environment of mosquitoes on their premises.

District malaria officer Dr Dharmendra Jain said, “We have launched a drive to eliminate dengue larvae. During the drive, we surveyed around 200 places and found larvae at many residential and commercial buildings, especially in hardware shops. We have also fined them in a range of Rs 200 to Rs 500 depending upon the violation.”

Jain however clarified that apart from fining people on finding larvae inside their premises, the team had also suggested them various measures to prevent larvae generation and keeping vector borne diseases at bay. “We will continue the drive against dengue larvae in different areas of the city and also fine those not cleaning their surroundings and thus helping generate the dengue mosquitoes,” Dr Jain added.

9 fresh dengue cases, 3 swine flu patients critical

Despite full-fledged awareness drive being carried out by district administration, there is no relief from the outbreak of dengue disease as nine more patients were tested positive of dengue on Thursday, taking the total number of patients suffering from the deadly disease so far to 104. District health department officials have also sent few more samples of suspected dengue patients for laboratory confirmation out of which three reports were still awaited.

\According to the in charge of Integrated Diseases Surveillance Programme, Dr Asha Pandit, as many as three patients suffering from H1N1 were still getting treatment in different hospitals of the city and all of them were in critical condition.