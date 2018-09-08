Indore: Congress accuses Madhya Pradesh government of misusing Rs 1300 crore

In a scathing attack on BJP-led state government, MP Congress Committee secretary Rakesh Singh Yadav accused chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of misusing Karmkar Kalyan Mandal’s funds worth Rs 1300 crore. He has sent petitions to Chief Justice of India and MP High Court Chief Justice demanding a high level inquiry into the matter.

“With help from bureaucrats, Chouhan illegally transferred thousands of crores from Karmkar Kalyan funds to contingency funds and then to Sambal scheme,” Yadav told reporters here. He said government plans to siphon off Rs 4000 crore from Karmkar Kalyan fund. According to Yadav, the government had started the financial irregularity in January.

“There is Rs 2 lakh crore loan on government. It did not have money for lucrative schemes. As a result, it got huge amount transferred from Karmkar Kalyan fund to contingency fund. Later, the contingency funds were used for Sambal scheme,” he alleged. He alleged that state labour department principal secretary Sanjay Dubey and Karmkar Mandal secretary LP Pathak helped state government to commit the irregularity. Yadav claimed that government distributed Karmkar Kalyan funds worth Rs 1300 crore to ineligible people.