Indore: Cong observes black day, takes out funeral procession of old notes

Indore: City Congress committee on Wednesday observed the first anniversary of note ban as ‘black day’ and took out a funeral procession of old notes from Rajwada. Large number of Congress party activists participated in the process wearing black dress and released black balloons as part of the protest.

The processions passed through major markets of the city including Sarafa, Cloth Market, Bartan Bazaar and Bajaj Khana Chowk. Addressing the protestors at Bajaj Khana Chowk, city Congress president Pramod Tondon said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move has given a major blow to economy as well as the country.”

Economy saw a massive decline due to banning of Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes in a drastic step. It affected traders, farmers, the under-privileged and medium and small enterprises which are now on the verge of closing down.”

He said that demonetisation was not a well calculated move by the Prime Minister and the nation is suffering since then. “When BJP came to power, the Prime Minister had promised that his government would end black money and terrorism but nothing has happened. Even the amount of black money caught by the BJP government is very little,” Tondon said.

Party spokesperson Johar Manpurwala said, “Congress activists were in black attire and were holding black flags during the protest which was taken out from major markets of the city.” Congress activists also burnt a symbolic pyre at Bajaj Khana Chowk but unlike the protest against the policies of Indore Municipal Corporation, Manpurwala and others cleaned the ashes after burning the symbolic protest.