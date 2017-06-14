Indore: Cong MLAs meet families of farmers who committed suicide

Sehore: The suicide by two farmers in the CM’s home district Sehore over the last one week has once again brought the issue of farmers’ distress to the fore. On Tuesday, Congress MLAs Jitu Patwari and Shailendra Patel went to meet the families of two farmers of Rehti and Icchawar areas, who have committed suicide.

Earlier, addressing a press conference here, Patwari said that the CM’s fast was nothing but a drama. He said that the kin of the farmers killed in police firing in Mandsaur were virtually kidnapped and brought to Bhopal to meet the chief minister at his fast venue. He said that the farmers have got nothing even after their 10-day agitation. The farmers had given the chief minister an opportunity to come to their aid but he did pretty nothing except indulging in theatrics and stunts. He said that the Congress would launch a “Kisan Vedna Yatra” from the next month under which the party leaders would go from village to village to know about the problems of the farmers and to expose the real face of the BJP.

‘We are against violence’

Patwari said that the government was trying to frame Congress leaders for fanning violence. He said that the Congress was not in favour of violence or breach of law. But the government should also ponder as to why the farmers were forced to resort to violence. He said that Congress was supporting the agitation but was not leading it. He said that the farmers have voiced their anger and resentment against the government not only in MP but also in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.