Indore: Complete Smart City project in time, says collector Nishant Warwade

Indore: District collector Nishant Warwade on Friday asked officers to complete Smart City projects on time. “Before developing Rajwada as no-vehicle zone, special preparations should be made for developing parking space,” he said at a meeting called to review the progress of Smart City project.

The estimated cost of Smart City project is Rs 5099.45 crore. The Smart City Project will cover Buxi Bazar, Marathi School, Sadar Bazar, Tata Wire factory Area, Marathi school campus school, Fine Art College, Devlalikar art gallery. He said the Smart City website should be updated.

The collector asked officers to prevent advertisements on heritage buildings. A new garbage transfer station will be set up in the city. Shopping Complex, which is behind Gopal Mandir, will be completed soon. Warwade said encroachment along banks of Saraswati and Kahn rivers will be removed. The meeting was attended by IMC commissioner Ashish Singh, IDA CEO Kumar Purushottam.