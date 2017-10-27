Indore: Collectors directed to monitor student union polls

Indore: State government has directed collectors to monitor student union elections scheduled to be held at government and aided colleges on October 30. Through a letter, additional chief secretary (higher education) BR Naidu directed collectors of all districts in the state to nominate observers in colleges where elections are to be held.

Naidu said that it would be responsibility of the observer to ensure that the law and order is implemented on college campuses or not. “They will also have to ensure that secrecy is maintained in the elections and that the elections are held fairly and peacefully,” Naidu said. The observer would have to ensure that poll guidelines are adhered to in letter and spirit.

The observer would act as a mediator between principal of the collector and in case of any situation would inform the collector about the same. The collectors have also been instructed not to press teaching and no-teaching employees of the colleges in any other duty than student union polls.

Student union polls are going to be held in 18 government and aided colleges in the city on October 30. After that the polls would be held in private colleges as well following the directives of Jabalpur bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court. On a petition filed by NSUI, the court had directed the government to hold student union polls in private colleges too.

Earlier, the Department of Higher Education had announced polls in government and aided colleges only. With HC directives now the polls will be held on private colleges too. Because of this, the number of institutions where polls are going to be held in the city has increased from 18 to 120.

“Baring engineering and medical colleges, student union polls will be held in all the other colleges. In the city, the number of colleges where polls is going to be held is roughly 120,” said Indore divisional additional director (higher education) KN Chaturvedi. There are about 280 colleges in Indore division, excluding engineering colleges. Of these colleges nearly 30 are medical, aayurved, homeopathy and nursing colleges where elections are not to be held. In engineering colleges also polls will not be held.

Reason

The orders are for holding elections only in colleges affiliated to conventional universities viz DAVV, Barkatuallah University, Vikram University, Jabalpur University, Gwalior University, Rewa University and Satna University. Medical and its allied colleges and engineering colleges are not affiliated to conventional universities so student polls in these colleges would not be held.

Collector’s nod for DAVV observers’ list

DAVV on October 25 nominated as many as 24 observers for student unions polls to be held in 27 teaching departments on Takshshila campus. After notification of observers’ appointment was issued, the DHE issued a letter to collectors directing them to appoint observers for the polls.

“The collectors have been directed by the DHE to appoint observers for the polls. We have also appointed observers for the polls. We will provide our list of observers to the collector and leave rest on his wisdom and sense of judgement,” incharge vice chancellor Prof Anil Kumar said. Kumar has also convened a meeting of heads of teaching departments on Friday to review preparations for polls.