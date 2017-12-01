Indore: Cold winds back with chill after a day’s break

Indore: After a day’s relief, wind pattern again changed in city pulling down the temperature back to normal. The day temperature in city has gone southward again by two degrees Celsius in comparison to Thursday. However, the night temperature on Thursday night was above the normal temperature which was hovering at 11 degrees Celsius a couple of days ago, jumped over 14 degrees Celsius decreasing the cold in night.

Officials of regional meteorological department said there was a short spell of south easterly winds on Wednesday and Thursday which has changed again on Thursday. “The fluctuation in temperature on Wednesday was the result of change in wind pattern which was blowing from the south east part of the city. The temperature was dropping again due to the cold winds coming from the north eastern part,” met officials said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius which was at normal while the night temperature was recorded at 14.2 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. The weathermen also added that with the change in wind pattern, the level of humidity is also increasing. However, the level of humidity is still low to make the conditions foggy. “Current conditions are hazy in morning and some cold winds are blowing in the evening,” officials added.Meanwhile, with the relief from the cold conditions, most of the citizens planned for outing in the coming weekend.

Mohammed Arsiwala, an engineer said, “Current weather conditions are pleasant and it has become the best time to go out for a picnic. We have planned to witness the natural beauty around the city.”

Similarly, young photographer Avi Jain said, “Present conditions are even best for clicking memories as the exposure of natural light is best and the conditions are favourable as not extreme cold, hot or rains.”