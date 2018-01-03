Indore: Cold wave unleashing chill, yet not at its best

Indore: Cold waves continued to grip city on Tuesday pushing maximum temperature to 23.6 degree Celsius. Night temperature too plummeted

by two degrees Celsius from the temperature recorded on Monday as the winds continued to make weather chilly. Officials of meteorological

department said that the condition would remain same for more days and the night temperature would fall further.

The meteorological department recorded night temperature at 10.8 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above the normal while the day temperature at 23.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees Celsius below the temperature recorded on Monday.

Due to intense cold winds blowing from the northeastern part of the country, the city would experience severe cold in the next couple of days. The sky would remain clear and night temperature will plummet further, the department said. Officials said that the city would also witness foggy conditions in coming days due to increase in humidity which was recorded at 56 per cent in the morning and 48 per cent in the evening.

CLIMATOLOGY FOR JANUARY

The climatic feature of Indore for the month is more or less similar to those of December. Sky is generally clear with light surface winds blowing from Northerly or Northeasterly direction. The normal minimum temperature is 10.0°C. The mean daily maximum temperature is between 26°C and 28°C as in the month of December. Days are warmer but comfortable. Westerly or Northwesterly winds blow in the afternoon. The monthly total rainfall in this month is 6.5 mm. However, there have been occasions when substantial amount of rainfall have been recorded.