Indore: Cold northern winds bring chill in city

Indore: Cold condition intensified further in the city as night temperature dropped by two degrees Celsius, more fall of temperature than the one recorded on Sunday. Residents witnessed cold conditions in day time due to cold winds blowing from northern part of the country.

According to regional meteorological department, maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, which was one degree below the normal. Cold winds further pulled down night temperature which was recorded at 12.6 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal, making the night coldest of the season, so far.

“The intense chill conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing from north India. The condition would remain for next couple of days and the temperature may dip further,” the met department officials said. They added that city would witness fog in coming days due to high pressure generated and increase in humidity in the region.