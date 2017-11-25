Indore: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan constitutes 3-member panel to probe incident

Indore: Concerned over the incident of fire in Neonatal Care Unit of Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital, where 47 newborns escaped unhurt on Thursday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan constituted a 3-member committee to probe the matter and announced that he would not spare anyone found guilty in the incident. Chouhan was addressing media persons over the issue after ‘Vande Matram’ programme here at Nehru Stadium on Friday.

However, his concern proved half-hearted as he didn’t bother to visit to the MY Hospital, which was hardly a kilometre away from his programme venue. “We are concerned about safety and security of patients and children in the hospital and have taken the matter seriously and constituted a committee to probe the matter minutely.

The committee constituted with former Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Ashok Bajpai, Superintendent Engineer (SE) of PWD MK Shukla and Dr Premlata, who will submit their report in three days. “We will take strict action against the guilty,” Chouhan added.

Meanwhile, the MY Hospital administration was busy in clearing the remains of the incident fearing the CM’s visit to the hospital. However, the unit was sealed by the hospital administration for investigation to find out the exact reason of fire in the newborns’ ward.

Collector orders magisterial probe

Taking the matter seriously, in-charge Collector Ruchika Chauhan ordered a magisterial probe by ADM Kailash Wankhede. The ADM will visit the hospital on Saturday and start the probe.