Indore: Cloud pulls down some heat but yet to pour

Indore: Indoreans on Thursday breathed a sigh of relief as clouds pulled the soaring daytime temperature down by two degrees Celsius in comparison to the temperature recorded on Wednesday.

The change in weather has made a difference of five degrees Celsius in last two days. However, the clouds kept the night temperature still up by three degrees Celsius from the normal. Meanwhile, the officials of regional meteorological department predicted chances of rainfall in Bhopal and nearby region in next couple of days.

“A low pressure area was generated near Sri Lanka which has been shifting towards Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and other states due to which there are chances of rain in these regions. Indore would not witness rains as the system is shifting away but the weather would remain cloudy on Friday as well” weatherman Birendra Singh Dhakad said. He said that the temperature would increase after the clouds get clear while the night temperature might decrease initially.

“Sky would remain clear from March 20 and night temperature too will go down again to 16-18 degrees Celsius in coming days. The maximum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 32.6 degrees Celsius which was one degree below normal while the minimum temperature was recorded at 19.1 degrees Celsius which was three degrees Celsius above the normal temperature,” Dhakad added.

Meanwhile, residents didn’t leave any chance to enjoy the calm weather and ventured out to nearby natural sites. Management student Abhishek Singh said, “Clouds gave relief from the heat and the soaring heat. I moved out of my house in noon after quite a long time as the heat was bearable due the clouds in the sky.”