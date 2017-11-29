Indore: Cloth Market girls college first in city to get top NAAC grade

Indore: Shri Cloth Market Girls Commerce College received a shot in arm on Tuesday with National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) awarding A+ accreditation to it. Based on its standards, the college scored 3.51 cumulative grade point average (CGPA) on the scale of 4. “This milestone reflects the sheer hard-work and untiring efforts put in by all members of the college for raising quality of education on the campus,” said an elevated Mangal Mishra, principal of the college.

A peer’s team of NAAC had visited the college to review its standards on October 30 and October 31 this year. On the basis of peer team’s inspection report, NAAC decided accreditation status of the college and subsequently awarded the same. Notably, Shri Cloth Market Girls Commerce College is the only college in Indore division and second girls’ college in the state with A+ accreditation.

Prior to Cloth Market Girls College, there were only three colleges in the state, including Mata Gujri Mahila Mahavidyalaya (Jabalpur), St Aloysius College (Jabalpur) and Regional Institute of Education (Bhopal) which were awarded A+ accreditation by NAAC. Mishra said that A+ accreditation will expedite growth of the college. “The accreditation will help the college to grow. It will make the college eligible for international collaborations, improve placements and attract funding agencies,” he said.

The new rules of UGC permit only those education institutions to tie-up with international institutions which are accredited with A+ or higher grade from NAAC. With A+ accreditation, Cloth Market Girls College has qualified for that privilege. Five years ago, the college was accredited with A grade. It has improved its grade this year.

Teaching, research score brownie points

Mishra said that they did not receive peer team’s inspection report from the NAAC as yet but he believes that they must have score high in teaching, research and infrastructure parameters.

“Those were our strongest areas,” he said. He also stated that the college must have scored high in Student Support and Progression; Governance, Leadership and Management and Innovations and Best Practices. The NAAC is a statutory body which assess standards

of institutions of higher learning and accordingly accredits the mon seven different criterions — curricular aspects; teaching-learning and evaluation; research, consultancy and extension; infrastructure and learning resources; student support and progression; governance, leadership and management and innovations and best practices.

For NAAC, these seven criteria represent the core functions and activities of an institution and broadly focus on the issues which have a direct impact on teaching-learning, research, community development and holistic development of students.

– MANGAL MISHRA PRINCIPAL, SHRI CLOTH MARKET GIRLS COMMERCE COLLEGE