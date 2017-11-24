Indore: Close shave for 47 babies as fire breaks out in MYH

Indore: A fire in the special neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital (MYH) created panic among staff and parents of the infants’ on Thursday evening. As many as 47 children were evacuated safely after the fire broke out in the NICU of the state’s biggest government-run hospital at around 4:30 pm. After spotting the fire, hospital staff immediately informed the hospital administration and later, to police fire brigade.

Eye witnesses said the fire started from the AC of the unit in the second floor of NICU’s out-born unit, which suffered the maximum damage. Newborn kids suffering from serious ailments are admitted to the out-born Unit. Babies were shifted to other wards safely before the fire became intense, they said.

Hospital’s paediatrician, Dr Hemant Jain said there was no information about any child getting injured in the incident. Forty-seven newborn babies in the NICU were shifted to other ICUs, he said. Indore division commissioner Sanjay Dubey said there were no casualties. Machines and other goods were destroyed in the incident. A probe will be ordered into the incident, he said.

“Prima facie electric short circuit in AC could be the most possible reason behind the incident. When we entered NICU, fire was at its peak and it was difficult to breathe because of thick smoke. About four tankers of water were used to douse the fire,” said sub-inspector Shivnarayan Sharma of the city fire department.

All the infants admitted in the unit were though safely rescued by the staff some of them were taken out through window of the hospital by fire brigade staff in an open stretcher without any safety measures put in place. The reckless rescue operation received ire of the kin of the patients, who pointed at the miserable absence of disaster management system in the state’s biggest government-run hospital.