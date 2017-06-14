Indore: Cleanliness a festival for us- Mayor

Indore: Indore municipal corporation (IMC) budget for fiscal 2017-18, was presented at Brilliant Convention Centre on Tuesday. While presenting the budget, mayor Malini Gaud launched ‘Best Within the Best Swachh Survekshan’ which will enable IMC to find out cleanest ward and areas of the city.

Starting her budget speech, she said “With grit and determination, we achieved cleanest city tag and we will maintain this tag because cleanliness is now our habit. Cleanliness is a festival for us.”

She said that the city would now find out cleanest areas within its limit through the newly launched survey, which would be conducted by a national level independent agency. The survey will begin on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti) and its results would be declared on November 15.”

The survey would come up with best zone, best marriage garden, best hotel, best hospital, best school, best market, best commercial building, best colony, best township, best NGO and best hostel.

The mayor also stated that the IMC would step up efforts to enhance cleanliness in the city. “We have installed about 2000 garbage bins across the city. This fiscal, 2000 more garbage bins will be placed. We have planned to dispose of 100 metric tonne waste per day at ward level. This exercise will not only save fuel used for transportation of garbage to trenching ground but also produce manure,” she said.

Gaud presented Rs 93.70 crore deficit budget for fiscal 2017-18 with pledging to take steps for rejuvenation of Saraswati-Khan river and improving water supply to the city. The mayor proposed an estimated expenditure of Rs 3,950. 47 crore against the estimated income of Rs 3,994.65 crore. With five per cent allocation for reserve fund, the total estimated deficit stands at 93.70 crore.