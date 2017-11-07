Indore: Class XII student wins school’s maiden national medal in Kurash championship

Indore: Becoming a star in his school as well as family, class XII student Shivam Soni bagged bronze medal in 66 kilogram weight category of National Kurash Championship held at Sheth CN Vidhyalay, Ambavadi, Ahmedabad last week.

Apart from medal, he brought home inspiration along with pride. Among many other students, who participated in championship with him, he surprised everyone by his performance that brought the first national medal in the game for the state. His colleagues Ronak Thakur, Kunal Patel and Mranali Dhakad received certificate of participation in the championship.

Sharing his experience, Shivam said, “I did not expect to win anything. I just felt happy to be selected to participate in nationals.” Shivam started learning Judo-Karate about five years back. “I was in class seventh when I came across wrestling and met our school coach wondering if I can learn,” Shivam said. His coach Kamal Dabi recognised his passion for the game and helped him identify his strengths.

“Wrestling is often thought to be a sport for releasing anger, but the truth is one has to be calm and find peace to become a good fighter, thus mental training was a major part of aligning Shivam’s strength for making him a good player,” Dabi said.

“I worked with him, just the way I work with all my students; but Shivam practised a lot,” Dabi said. Practising his skills everyday for hours with discipline helped him control his body and mind. “I enjoyed practising, it never felt like work, rather it relaxes me and helped me stay positive throughout the day,” Shivam said. Eventually, he incorporated principles of sports in his life and studies.

“People always asked me how will I manage sports while studying for boards when I was in class tenth, but sports actually helped me in concentrating in studies,” Shivam said. From an average performer, he became an above average performer with the help of sports.

Sharing his achievements, Shivam said, “I do not feel that I am an over achiever, but I have won some gold and silver medals that bring a smile to my parent’s face.” Living away from his parents in school’s hostel, he feels achievements are the best way to make his parent’s smile and their money worth it.

He had bagged silver and gold medals in SGFI championships, gold in CBSE championship and this was his first national championship. “He is an inspiring student who has beautifully managed sports with studies,” school principal Banashrii Bijoli Barman said. She added that Shivam has also won swimming competitions. “He bagged gold medal in Sahodaya swimming competition,” Banashrii said.