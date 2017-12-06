Indore: City wondering whether to take out raincoat, sweater or both

Indore: Ockhi, the cyclone which left a trail of destruction behind in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and is now proceeding ahead to hit Maharashtra and Gujarat, affected the climatic conditions in state as well, as light shower occurred in city on Tuesday.

Moreover, the rain coupled with cold waves pulled the maximum temperature down by 5 degrees Celsius from the normal temperature that has been currently witnessing fluctuations. Officials of regional meteorological department said that the same weather condition would sustain for next few days and the city would witness dense fog on Wednesday morning.

After failing to witness Sun due to hovering clouds for last two days, citizens woke up to the same cloudy and misty weather on Tuesday morning as well. The clouds turned dark by afternoon to drizzle on the city leaving residents wondering whether to take out a raincoat or sweater or the both.

Met officials said, “The very severe cyclonic storm Ockhi over east-central and adjoining southeast Arabian sea has further moved north westwards. It will re-curve northeastwards towards south Gujarat and north Maharashtra coasts during the next 48 hours due to which city’s climatic conditions would remain same.”

They added that due to these conditions the day temperature in city plunged by five degrees Celsius while the same phenomenon increased the night temperature by five degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 22.7 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 17.3 degrees Celsius which too made the difference between the night and day temperature of five degrees Celsius.

“Humidity level on Tuesday morning was recorded at 54 per cent while the level in evening was 83 per cent. The rise in humidity with calmer winds would create conditions of fog for next couple of days,” the weathermen said. The rainfall recorded on Tuesday was 0.8 mm. However, the heaviest rainfall in the 24 hours was recorded on December 17, 2009 which was 53.0 mm.