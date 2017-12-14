Indore: City to host university fair for students aspiring to study in US

Indore: Want to go to the United States for higher studies but do not know the process for admission or how to apply for a student visa? Don’t worry. A group of Indian alumni who studied in the US will be here to teach you all that.

A university fair would be organised by US Consulate General, Mumbai in association with the United States-India Educational Foundation (USIEF) in the city at Sayaji Hotel on December 17. Local students will have the opportunity to meet Indian alumni who have studied in the United States and to learn about the university selection process, admissions-related exams, and how to apply for a US student visa. The fair is free and open to all.

A session by an EducationUSA Advisor and the US Consulate’s Consular Information Unit at 10:30 am will precede the fair, which will be open from 12 pm – 4 pm, said a press release issued by US Consulate General, Mumbai. Other sessions will include a talk on financing education in the US and a panel discussion on personal success stories from Indian students in American universities.

Representatives from over 20 universities and colleges from across the US will also participate in the fair including such diverse institutions as Johns Hopkins University, The Ohio State University, and University of South Florida. Consular officers from the US Consulate and EducationUSA advisers from USIEF will be on hand to answer questions from students and parents on selecting a university and applying for a visa.

In addition, representatives from globally-recognized testing organizations will be present to share information and answer questions.

US Consul General in Mumbai Edgard Kagan said, “We currently have over 186,000 Indian students studying in the US, and it’s exciting to see many more young people who are interested in following in their footsteps. We look forward to welcoming foreign students, and we recognise how foreign students enrich our classrooms and our communities.”