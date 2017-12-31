Indore City to host crucial GST law review committee meeting

Indore : City is going to host the crucial fourth meeting of the GST Law Review Committee, starting from January 2, 2018 at hotel Radisson Blu.

SGST commissioner Raghvendra Singh will represent the state in the most confidential meeting, organised to brainstorm the pros and cons of the recommendations made by group of state finance ministers towards making new and amending existing provisions of the recently-launched indirect tax regime, especially to reduce hassles of compliance.

In the backdrop of certain problems being faced by its stakeholders since its roll out on July 1 this year, GST council had constituted a group of state finance ministers (GoM) to suggest ways in making the new tax regime friendlier to its stakeholders.

SGST commissioners, top officials to brainstorm pros & cons of GoM recommendations

The GoM had submitted their recommendations to the council before Gujarat Assembly elections. The GST council had further constituted a group of SGST commissioners of five states, including Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Punjab and five high ranking officers of the finance ministry to examine feasibility of the suggestions presented by the GoM.

The group of officials, in a three-day-long meeting of the committee held recently in Delhi for the third time, discussed the recommendations, where SGST commissioner Raghvendra Singh had represented the state. Beside other crucial suggestions, the committee also considered expanding the limit of Rs 1.5 crore, allowing traders to deposit GST monthly but file returns quarterly.

Broadly the committee is planning to submit its suggestion before end of January 2018, informed sources.