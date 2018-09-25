Indore: City to get sixth train for Delhi, second for Dehradun

The sixth train for New Delhi and second for Dehradun will begin from the city soon. The railway board is all set to grant approval for extension of Dehradun-New Delhi Nandadevi Express up to city. Despite having four daily trains for New Delhi, the number of passengers heading to country’s capital is on rise. Lok Sabha Speaker and Indore MP Sumitra Mahajan had placed the demand to extend the train up to city. Besides, Jabalpur MP Rakesh Singh also forwarded the demand to extend the train up to Jabalpur atleast thrice a week.

Nagesh Namjoshi, ex-member of Passenger Amenities Committee, said Western Railway has already sent a proposal to Railway Board in this regard. He said committee has asked Railway Board to extend New Delhi-Allahabad train up to Jabalpur as the train halts in Allahabad for a long time. At present, there are five trains for New Delhi. They include Indore-Mata Viashodevi Dhaam Katra, Malwa Express, Indore-Nizamuddin Intercity Expresss, Indore-Amtritsar-Dehradun and Indore-Chhandigarh train.

Train time

After extending the train from Dehradun to Indore, its number will be change to 20205. It will start from Dehradun at 23.25 hours. Next day, it will reach New Delhi at 5.15 hours. It will reach Gwalior at 8.55 hours, Guna at 12.45 hours. It will reach city railway station at 19.30 hours. From the city, it will start at 8.20 hours, reach Guna at 15.55 hours, Gwalior at 19.40 hours, New Delhi at 23.30 hours. It reach Dehradun at 5.40 hours next day.

CRB review Patalpani-Kalakund heritage train preparation today

Ashwani Lohani, chairman of Railway Board, will on Tuesday review the preparation of converting the existing 20-km long Patalpani-Kalakund track. RN Sunkar, DRM Ratlam division, said Lohani has called a meeting at his office to review preparation of the work. He said that a complete plan will be presented before chairman. The railway is preparing to open and declare the section as heritage track from December 15. This section is unique because of three tunnels built during British period. The train passes through hilly terrain punctuated by waterfalls. This section is the part of Mhow-Sanawad track, which will be converted into broad gauge.

Indore-Patna train

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has asked railway minister Piyush Goyal to make Indore-Patna train daily. At present, Indore-Patna train runs twice a week. However, the special trains for students are being run daily. Mahajan has asked to ply this train daily till December to ease passenger traffic during festival.