Indore: City to get additional trains for Chhitorgarh, Bhilwara from next week

Indore: City is going to get two new diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) trains for two prominent cities of Rajasthan– Chittorgarh and Bhilwara– from next week, easing the heavy traffic commuting between these place every day. Following requests by Lok Sabha speaker and local MP, Sumitra Mahajan, general manager of Western Railway, AK Gupta approved the proposal of granting extension to both Chittorgarh-Ratlam and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU trains to Mhow on Wednesday.

With the new extension, after Indore-Jodhpur, Indore-Jaipur and Indore-Udaipur Express, the Chittorgarh-Ratlam Express will be the fourth one Chittorgarh would have in its kitty to connect to Indore. Similarly, after having Indore-Jodhpur and Indore-Jaipur trains, Bhilwara-Mhow will be third one for Bhilwara to provide direct connectivity to the city.

Member of Passenger Amenities Committee of Railway Board, Nagesh Namjoshi confirmed that “Approval has been granted by the WR general manager for extension of both the trains up to Mhow and it is likely to be operational from next week.” Official sources said that actually existing racks running between Mhow-Ratlam and Bhilwara-Ratlam DEMU racks would be used for these extended trains.

The extension of trains would reduce a huge hardship of passengers of the small towns falling on the route, especially between Mhow and Ratlam, as these trains would serve as only direct trains to both the important cities.

Presently, for Chittorgarh and Bhilwara only express trains are put in service, which runs via Dewas-Ujjain and Ratlam. However, following the extension, DEMU trains would run from Indore to Ratlam via Fatehabad, availing the facility as well to people of small towns falling on the routes.

With the extension of these two trains now, there will be four trains between Mhow and Ratlam and seven trains between Indore-Mhow. Ratlam DRM office has already completed working on time tables of both the trains.

Running schedule of Bhilwara-Mhow

Official sources informed that Mhow-Bhilwara Express would be a daily train, which will start from Mhow at 1.20 pm and reach Indore at 2.30 pm, Ratlam at 6.10, Jowra 7.30, Mandsour 8.30, Chittorgarh at 11.05 and finally Bhilwara at 12.55 am. On way back, the train will start from Bhilwara in the wee hours at 2.35 am and reach Chittorgarh at 5.30 am, Mandsour at 6.45, Ratlam at 9.00, Indore at 1.05 and Mhow at 2.00 pm.